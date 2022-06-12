How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Gavin Lux will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Dodgers' .250 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.

The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (309 total, 5.2 per game).

The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Giants have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 290.

The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 16 long balls.

Betts' home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.

Freddie Freeman is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.

Freeman ranks 126th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.299) and leads in runs batted in (47).

Will Smith is batting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 and has a batting average of .247.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total is 64th and his RBI tally ranks 30th.

Thairo Estrada is batting .276 to lead San Francisco, while adding four homers and 25 runs batted in this season.

Estrada is 166th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Joc Pederson's 13 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .564.

Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 White Sox L 4-0 Away 6/8/2022 White Sox W 4-1 Away 6/9/2022 White Sox W 11-9 Away 6/10/2022 Giants L 7-2 Away 6/11/2022 Giants L 3-2 Away 6/12/2022 Giants - Away 6/14/2022 Angels - Home 6/15/2022 Angels - Home 6/17/2022 Guardians - Home 6/18/2022 Guardians - Home 6/19/2022 Guardians - Home

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/7/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Home 6/8/2022 Rockies W 2-1 Home 6/9/2022 Rockies L 4-2 Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers W 7-2 Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/13/2022 Royals - Home 6/14/2022 Royals - Home 6/15/2022 Royals - Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away

