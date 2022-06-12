How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Gavin Lux will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Dodgers' .250 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (309 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 290.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

Dodgers Impact Players

  • Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 16 long balls.
  • Betts' home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
  • Freddie Freeman is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
  • Freeman ranks 126th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.299) and leads in runs batted in (47).
  • Will Smith is batting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 and has a batting average of .247.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total is 64th and his RBI tally ranks 30th.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .276 to lead San Francisco, while adding four homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
  • Estrada is 166th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Joc Pederson's 13 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .564.
  • Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.

Dodgers and Giants Schedules

Dodgers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

White Sox

L 4-0

Away

6/8/2022

White Sox

W 4-1

Away

6/9/2022

White Sox

W 11-9

Away

6/10/2022

Giants

L 7-2

Away

6/11/2022

Giants

L 3-2

Away

6/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

6/14/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/15/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/17/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/18/2022

Guardians

-

Home

6/19/2022

Guardians

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

W 2-1

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

L 4-2

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

W 7-2

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

-

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

How To Watch

June
12
2022

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
