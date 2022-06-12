How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers: Streaming & TV | 6/12/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Gavin Lux will square off against the San Francisco Giants and Wilmer Flores on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, June 12, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Dodgers' .250 batting average is eighth-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers score the second-most runs in baseball (309 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Dodgers rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .331.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .242 this season, which ranks 15th among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 290.
- The Giants have an OBP of .321 this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
Dodgers Impact Players
- Mookie Betts has swatted a team-high 16 long balls.
- Betts' home runs place him fifth in baseball, and he ranks 13th in RBI.
- Freddie Freeman is hitting .292 with 21 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 28 walks.
- Freeman ranks 126th in homers and 27th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
- Trea Turner has the top batting average on the Dodgers (.299) and leads in runs batted in (47).
- Will Smith is batting .247 with six doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 33 and has a batting average of .247.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total is 64th and his RBI tally ranks 30th.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .276 to lead San Francisco, while adding four homers and 25 runs batted in this season.
- Estrada is 166th in homers and 92nd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Joc Pederson's 13 home runs lead all San Francisco hitters, and he's slugging .564.
- Mike Yastrzemski has 44 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .442 this season.
Dodgers and Giants Schedules
Dodgers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
White Sox
L 4-0
Away
6/8/2022
White Sox
W 4-1
Away
6/9/2022
White Sox
W 11-9
Away
6/10/2022
Giants
L 7-2
Away
6/11/2022
Giants
L 3-2
Away
6/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
6/14/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/15/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/17/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/18/2022
Guardians
-
Home
6/19/2022
Guardians
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
W 2-1
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
L 4-2
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
W 7-2
Home
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
-
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
