How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 29, 2022; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Miami Marlins designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) reacts in the dugout after hitting a two run home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will look to beat Alex Wood, the San Francisco Giants' starter, on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Marlins rank 16th in runs scored with 210, 4.4 per game.
  • The Marlins rank eighth in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 249.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm has driven in a team-leading 31 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Chisholm is 37th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler's 11 home runs pace his team.
  • Soler is 12th in homers and 34th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .282.
  • Jesus Aguilar is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 30 and has a batting average of .255.
  • In all of MLB, Flores ranks 60th in homers and 20th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .593.
  • Pederson ranks 10th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Thairo Estrada has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.318/.388.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a batting average of .295. He's also hit four home runs with 16 RBI.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/28/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

How To Watch

June
2
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
