How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/2/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins will look to beat Alex Wood, the San Francisco Giants' starter, on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, June 2, 2022
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Marlins rank 16th in runs scored with 210, 4.4 per game.
- The Marlins rank eighth in baseball with a .319 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 249.
- The Giants have an OBP of .326 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm has driven in a team-leading 31 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Chisholm is 37th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
- Jorge Soler's 11 home runs pace his team.
- Soler is 12th in homers and 34th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Garrett Cooper paces the Marlins with a team-high batting average of .282.
- Jesus Aguilar is hitting .255 with seven doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 30 and has a batting average of .255.
- In all of MLB, Flores ranks 60th in homers and 20th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson leads San Francisco in home runs with 12 while driving in 29 runs and slugging .593.
- Pederson ranks 10th in homers and 23rd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
- Thairo Estrada has 46 hits this season and a slash line of .279/.318/.388.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a batting average of .295. He's also hit four home runs with 16 RBI.
Marlins and Giants Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/29/2022
Braves
L 6-3
Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
L 7-1
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
W 14-1
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
L 13-12
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/28/2022
Reds
L 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
W 6-4
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
W 7-4
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
L 6-5
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
