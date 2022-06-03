Jun 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants hit the field against Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.0 runs per game (249 total runs).

The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Marlins' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.

The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 213 total runs scored this season.

The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 30 runs batted in.

In all of baseball, Flores is 61st in homers and 22nd in RBI.

Pederson's 12 home runs pace his team.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a team-leading batting average of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm is batting .268 for Miami with a team-high 31 RBI.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chisholm ranks 38th in home runs and 17th in RBI.

Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .463.

Soler ranks 12th in homers and 35th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Cooper's batting average of .282 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Jesus Aguilar has 43 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/29/2022 Braves L 6-3 Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants - Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home

Regional restrictions apply.