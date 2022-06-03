Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (2) celebrates with center fielder Bryan De La Cruz (14) after defeating the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants hit the field against Garrett Cooper and the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, June 3, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 11th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.0 runs per game (249 total runs).
  • The Giants rank fourth in the league with an on-base percentage of .324.
  • The Marlins' .245 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking eighth in MLB.
  • The Marlins rank 15th in the league with 213 total runs scored this season.
  • The Marlins have an on-base percentage of .318 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 30 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Flores is 61st in homers and 22nd in RBI.
  • Pederson's 12 home runs pace his team.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .274 with 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Mike Yastrzemski paces the Giants with a team-leading batting average of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm is batting .268 for Miami with a team-high 31 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Chisholm ranks 38th in home runs and 17th in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler leads Miami in home runs with 11 while driving in 27 runs and slugging .463.
  • Soler ranks 12th in homers and 35th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Cooper's batting average of .282 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 43 hits and an OBP of .319 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/29/2022

Braves

L 6-3

Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
3
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
