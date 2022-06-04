How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the third of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022

Saturday, June 4, 2022 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.

The Marlins have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (219 total runs).

The Marlins rank 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.

The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.

The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 264.

The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm has sent home a team-high 31 runs batted in.

Among all major league batters, Chisholm is 67th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.

Soler's 11 home runs pace his team.

Of all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 17th in home runs and 38th in RBI.

Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .292.

Jesus Aguilar has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores is batting .262 for San Francisco with a team-high 31 RBI.

Flores ranks 64th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Joc Pederson's 13 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .600.

Pederson ranks eighth in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .297 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 21 runs.

Thairo Estrada is batting .277 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Rockies L 7-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants L 15-6 Home 6/4/2022 Giants - Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home

