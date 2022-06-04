How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the third of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
  • The Marlins have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (219 total runs).
  • The Marlins rank 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 264.
  • The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm has sent home a team-high 31 runs batted in.
  • Among all major league batters, Chisholm is 67th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
  • Soler's 11 home runs pace his team.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 17th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .292.
  • Jesus Aguilar has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores is batting .262 for San Francisco with a team-high 31 RBI.
  • Flores ranks 64th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Joc Pederson's 13 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .600.
  • Pederson ranks eighth in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .297 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 21 runs.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .277 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

Marlins and Giants Schedules

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Rockies

L 7-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

L 15-6

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
4
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17492280 (2)
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Positioning Round

By Kristofer Habbas3 minutes ago
imago1006763360h
Premier Lacrosse League

How to Watch Redwoods LC vs. Atlas LC

By Evan Lazar3 minutes ago
LAS. VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY XFINITY
NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

How to Watch Pacific Office Automation 147

By Kristofer Habbas33 minutes ago
Jun 2, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) battle for a loose ball during the second half in game one of the 2022 NBA Finals at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Finals Game 2 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) reacts after giving up a home run to Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez (44) during the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; San Francisco Giants right fielder Joc Pederson (23) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after winning the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
May 19, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert (88) reacts during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy