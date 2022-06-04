How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 6/4/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jorge Soler and the Miami Marlins head into the third of a four-game series against Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Marlins vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 4, 2022
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Marlins vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Marlins are 10th in the league with a .245 batting average.
- The Marlins have the No. 14 offense in MLB action scoring 4.4 runs per game (219 total runs).
- The Marlins rank 10th in baseball with a .318 on-base percentage.
- The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .246 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored the third-most runs in the league this season with 264.
- The Giants are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .327.
Marlins Impact Players
- Jazz Chisholm has sent home a team-high 31 runs batted in.
- Among all major league batters, Chisholm is 67th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage, and 15th in slugging.
- Soler's 11 home runs pace his team.
- Of all MLB hitters, Soler ranks 17th in home runs and 38th in RBI.
- Garrett Cooper has accumulated a team-high batting average of .292.
- Jesus Aguilar has eight doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .249.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores is batting .262 for San Francisco with a team-high 31 RBI.
- Flores ranks 64th in homers and 20th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Joc Pederson's 13 home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in 30 runs this season while slugging .600.
- Pederson ranks eighth in home runs and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .297 batting average while slugging five homers and driving in 21 runs.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .277 with an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
Marlins and Giants Schedules
Marlins
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Rockies
L 7-1
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
W 14-1
Away
6/1/2022
Rockies
L 13-12
Away
6/2/2022
Giants
W 3-0
Home
6/3/2022
Giants
L 15-6
Home
6/4/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/5/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/7/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/8/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/9/2022
Nationals
-
Home
6/10/2022
Astros
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
W 7-4
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
L 6-5
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
W 15-6
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/8/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
6/10/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
