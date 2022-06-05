Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) scores a run after a double by third baseman Jon Berti (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins aiming to take down Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Giants are 10th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (268 total runs).

The Giants are fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.

The Marlins rank 10th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.

The Marlins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (4.4 per game).

The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 31 runs batted in.

Flores ranks 65th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Pederson's 13 home runs pace his team.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants' lineup with a .289 batting average.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .273.

Marlins Impact Players

Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 31 and has a batting average of .253.

Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 42nd in homers and 21st in RBI.

Jorge Soler is slugging .454 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 27 runs.

Overall, Soler is 19th in homers and 47th in RBI this year.

Garrett Cooper's batting average of .297 leads all Miami hitters this season.

Jesus Aguilar has 44 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies L 6-5 Away 6/2/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Away 6/3/2022 Marlins W 15-6 Away 6/4/2022 Marlins L 5-4 Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home 6/8/2022 Rockies - Home 6/9/2022 Rockies - Home 6/10/2022 Dodgers - Home 6/11/2022 Dodgers - Home

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/1/2022 Rockies W 14-1 Away 6/1/2022 Rockies L 13-12 Away 6/2/2022 Giants W 3-0 Home 6/3/2022 Giants L 15-6 Home 6/4/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 6/5/2022 Giants - Home 6/7/2022 Nationals - Home 6/8/2022 Nationals - Home 6/9/2022 Nationals - Home 6/10/2022 Astros - Away 6/11/2022 Astros - Away

