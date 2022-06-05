Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Miami Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) scores a run after a double by third baseman Jon Berti (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 3, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Marlins left fielder Jorge Soler (12) scores a run after a double by third baseman Jon Berti (not pictured) during the fourth inning against the San Francisco Giants at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Braxton Garrett will take the mound for the Miami Marlins aiming to take down Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Giants vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Get Access Now!

Giants vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 10th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 3 offense in MLB action scoring 5.2 runs per game (268 total runs).
  • The Giants are fourth in the league with a .324 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins rank 10th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Marlins have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 224 (4.4 per game).
  • The Marlins have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has a team-leading 31 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 65th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Pederson's 13 home runs pace his team.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants' lineup with a .289 batting average.
  • Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .273.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Jazz Chisholm leads Miami in runs batted in with 31 and has a batting average of .253.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Chisholm ranks 42nd in homers and 21st in RBI.
  • Jorge Soler is slugging .454 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 27 runs.
  • Overall, Soler is 19th in homers and 47th in RBI this year.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .297 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Jesus Aguilar has 44 hits and an OBP of .312 to go with a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Giants and Marlins Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

W 7-4

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

L 6-5

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

W 15-6

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

L 5-4

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/7/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/8/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

6/10/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

6/11/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

W 14-1

Away

6/1/2022

Rockies

L 13-12

Away

6/2/2022

Giants

W 3-0

Home

6/3/2022

Giants

L 15-6

Home

6/4/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

6/5/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/7/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/8/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/9/2022

Nationals

-

Home

6/10/2022

Astros

-

Away

6/11/2022

Astros

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
5
2022

San Francisco Giants at Miami Marlins

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1012470008h
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch Enjoy Illinois 300

By Brandon Rush7 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Atlanta Braves: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) dumps gatorade on Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers (7) in celebration after his two-run walk off home run in the bottom of the 10th against the Miami Marlins at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff28 minutes ago
Jun 1, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Rangers defenseman K'Andre Miller (79) and center Ryan Strome (16) celebrate a goal by left wing Artemi Panarin (10) against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third period of game one of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

How to Watch New York Rangers at Tampa Bay Lightning

By Adam Childs38 minutes ago
USATSI_18456844
MLB

How to Watch Braves at Rockies

By Ben Macaluso38 minutes ago
USATSI_18450165
2022 U.S. Women's Open Golf Championship

How to Watch 2022 U.S. Women’s Open – Final Round

By Brandon Rush38 minutes ago
USATSI_17704694
PBA Bowling

How to Watch 2022 PBA Tour Finals Group 1 Stepladder

By Kristofer Habbas38 minutes ago
UCLA Softball
College Softball

How to Watch UCLA vs. Florida

By Christine Brown38 minutes ago
Image placeholder title
Soccer

Portugal vs. Switzerland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 6/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff53 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy