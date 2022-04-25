Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Milwaukee Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez (11) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the second inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Corbin Burnes and Sam Long are the projected starters when the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants square off on Monday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Brewers vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Brewers' .204 batting average ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Brewers have the No. 23 offense in MLB action scoring 3.4 runs per game (54 total runs).
  • The Brewers rank 25th in the league with an on-base percentage of .280.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored the fourth-most runs in the league this season with 79.
  • The Giants have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 15th in the league.

Brewers Impact Players

  • Rowdy Tellez has put up a team-high three home runs and has driven in eight runs.
  • Tellez ranks 23rd in home runs and 49th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Christian Yelich has driven in the most runs for the Brewers with eight runs batted in.
  • Yelich ranks 108th in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Andrew McCutchen has put up a team-best batting average of .255.
  • Willy Adames is hitting .190 with two doubles, a home run and nine walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Joc Pederson is batting .364 this season with a team-high five home runs.
  • Pederson ranks fourth in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Thairo Estrada leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 10 while batting .259 with two homers.
  • Estrada is currently 52nd in homers and 25th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brandon Belt has collected 13 base hits, an OBP of .373 and a slugging percentage of .509 this season.
  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco with a .283 batting average.

Brewers and Giants Schedules

Brewers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Pirates

W 5-2

Home

4/20/2022

Pirates

W 4-2

Home

4/22/2022

Phillies

L 4-2

Away

4/23/2022

Phillies

W 5-3

Away

4/24/2022

Phillies

W 1-0

Away

4/25/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/27/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/28/2022

Pirates

-

Away

4/29/2022

Cubs

-

Home

4/30/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

W 12-3

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

How To Watch

April
25
2022

San Francisco Giants at Milwaukee Brewers

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
Sign up now for a free trial.
