How to Watch Giants at Mets

The Mets and Giants will begin another three-game series on Tuesday as both teams continue fighting for postseason positioning.

Just one week ago, the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets played a three-game series that ended with the Giants losing two-of-three against the Mets. Now, they are set to begin another three-game series against each other on Tuesday evening.

Right now, the Mets are slowly falling out of the postseason race. They are 61-63 entering this series and are 6.5 games back in the National League East division. If they want to end up making the playoffs, they are going to need to pick up wins in bunches.

On the other hand, the Giants are 80-44 and currently have a slim 2.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West. With the Dodgers having a stacked roster, San Francisco cannot afford to lose many games. Thankfully, they have a strong chance to make the postseason whether as the NL West winner or a Wild Card berth.

All of that being said, this series between the Giants and Mets is going to be entertaining.

With a lot on the line for both teams entering this series, the Mets will be starting Tylor Megill (1-2 record, 3.21 ERA) in game one. For the Giants, Sammy Long (1-1 record, 5.72 ERA) will get the nod as the starter.

Both of these teams have high-powered offenses capable of putting up runs in big bunches. They also have quality pitching staffs. These two teams are going to put on a show in this series and it will be must-watch TV for baseball fans.

