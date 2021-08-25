How to Watch Giants at Mets

The Mets send Taijuan Walker to the mound for Game 2 to avenge an ugly 8-0 loss to the Giants.

Both the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are currently competing for postseason spots in the National League. While the Giants look like a potential World Series contender, the Mets are currently out of the postseason picture. New York remains within striking distance, though, and is in need of a big win after dropping Game 1 of the series 8-0.

In the first game of the series, the Giants were led by first baseman Brandon Belt, who hit two home runs and drove in three runs. The Mets got zero offensive production from a runs perspective, but Pete Alonso went 2-for-4 on the day.

The Mets are currently 61-64 on the season, 6 1/2 games back in the National League East division race and also seven games back in the wild-card race. San Francisco, on the other hand, sits at 81-44 on the year and leads the NL West division by 2 1/2 games over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

New York will turn to Taijuan Walker on the mound as it looks to gain some ground in the postseason race. He has a 7-8 record this season to go along with a 3.86 ERA.

On the other side of the diamond, the Giants will start Johnny Cueto on the mound. He has had a decent season, racking up a 7-6 record and a 3.89 ERA.

Make sure to tune into this game. Both teams need wins as they make their playoff push. This should be very entertaining baseball.

