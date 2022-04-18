How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/18/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Brandon Belt (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants face the New York Mets on Monday at Citi Field. Tylor Megill will start for New York, with first pitch at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Mets ranked 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • Last season the Mets had the No. 27 offense in MLB action scoring 3.9 runs per game (636 total runs).
  • Last year the Mets ranked 17th in the league with an on-base percentage of .315.
  • The Giants had a team batting average of .249 last season, which ranked sixth among MLB teams.
  • The Giants were among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 804 total runs last season.
  • The Giants had an OBP of .329 last season, which ranked sixth in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor has swatted a team- leading three long balls.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Lindor's home runs rank him seventh, and his RBI tally ranks him 20th.
  • Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and 14 RBI.
  • Among all major league hitters, Alonso ranks seventh in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has two home runs and a walk while hitting .242.
  • Eduardo Escobar is hitting .250 with four doubles, a triple and seven walks.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
  • Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
  • Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
  • Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

4/13/2022

Phillies

W 9-6

Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/12/2022

Padres

W 13-2

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

W 2-1

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

April
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
