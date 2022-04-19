How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will meet on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 3:10 PM ET. Alex Cobb will start for San Francisco, aiming to shut down Eduardo Escobar and company.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Mets are 10th in MLB with a .241 batting average.

The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).

The Mets' .346 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.

The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.

The Giants have scored 35 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with three home runs.

Lindor's home runs rank him seventh in MLB, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.

Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.

Of all major league hitters, Alonso is seventh in homers and second in RBI.

Starling Marte is batting .242 with two home runs and a walk.

Escobar has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .250.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in home runs with two, runs batted in with five and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.

In all of baseball, Belt ranks 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has six hits and an OBP of .233 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.

Estrada ranks 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Wilmer Flores has six hits this season and a slash line of .231/.250/.423.

Joc Pederson's two home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .667.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 4/13/2022 Phillies W 9-6 Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/19/2022 Giants - Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/12/2022 Padres W 13-2 Home 4/13/2022 Padres W 2-1 Home 4/15/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets - Away 4/19/2022 Mets - Away 4/20/2022 Mets - Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away

