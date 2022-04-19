How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/19/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will meet on Tuesday at Citi Field, at 3:10 PM ET. Alex Cobb will start for San Francisco, aiming to shut down Eduardo Escobar and company.
Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 19, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Mets are 10th in MLB with a .241 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 9 offense in MLB action scoring 4.9 runs per game (44 total runs).
- The Mets' .346 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
- The Giants rank 19th in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored 35 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor paces the Mets with three home runs.
- Lindor's home runs rank him seventh in MLB, and he ranks 23rd in RBI.
- Pete Alonso's has been reliable source of runs this year, leading the lineup with three home runs and 14 runs batted in.
- Of all major league hitters, Alonso is seventh in homers and second in RBI.
- Starling Marte is batting .242 with two home runs and a walk.
- Escobar has four doubles, a triple and seven walks while batting .250.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt leads San Francisco in home runs with two, runs batted in with five and his batting average of .375 is also best on his team.
- In all of baseball, Belt ranks 21st in home runs and 55th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada has six hits and an OBP of .233 to go with a slugging percentage of .345 this season.
- Estrada ranks 66th in home runs and 89th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Wilmer Flores has six hits this season and a slash line of .231/.250/.423.
- Joc Pederson's two home runs are most among San Francisco batters. He's driven in two runs this season while slugging .667.
Mets and Giants Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
4/13/2022
Phillies
W 9-6
Away
4/15/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-3
Home
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
W 2-1
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
W 4-1
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
