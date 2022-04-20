How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will send Carlos Rodon and Chris Bassitt to the mound, respectively, on Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 20, 2022

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.214).

The Giants rank 20th in runs scored with 40, four per game.

The Giants' .295 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Mets have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

The Mets have scored 52 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.

The Mets have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with five runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .290.

Belt's home runs rank him 26th in MLB, and he ranks 66th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.

Among all MLB batters, Estrada ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.

Wilmer Flores has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .200.

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads New York in batting average (.317) and home runs (three) this season, while also chipping in with nine RBI.

Lindor ranks eighth in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with three and runs batted in with 14.

Alonso ranks eighth in homers and second in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Starling Marte has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.

Eduardo Escobar has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Guardians W 4-1 Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets - Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/15/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-3 Home 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants - Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away

