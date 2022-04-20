How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and New York Mets will send Carlos Rodon and Chris Bassitt to the mound, respectively, on Wednesday at Citi Field. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 22nd-ranked batting average in the majors (.214).
  • The Giants rank 20th in runs scored with 40, four per game.
  • The Giants' .295 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
  • The Mets have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.
  • The Mets have scored 52 runs this season, which ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Mets have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt leads the Giants with five runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .290.
  • Belt's home runs rank him 26th in MLB, and he ranks 66th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .216 with a double, a home run and a walk.
  • Among all MLB batters, Estrada ranks 76th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has three home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Wilmer Flores has two doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .200.

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads New York in batting average (.317) and home runs (three) this season, while also chipping in with nine RBI.
  • Lindor ranks eighth in homers and 11th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Pete Alonso leads New York in home runs with three and runs batted in with 14.
  • Alonso ranks eighth in homers and second in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Starling Marte has collected nine base hits, an OBP of .289 and a slugging percentage of .366 this season.
  • Eduardo Escobar has 10 hits and an OBP of .419 to go with a slugging percentage of .486 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Guardians

W 4-1

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/15/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-3

Home

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
20
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18111836
NBA

How to Watch 76ers vs. Raptors

By Kristofer Habbas6 minutes ago
cypress-hill.789f4ceb
entertainment

How to Watch Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain

By Quinn Roberts6 minutes ago
download-1
entertainment

How to Watch The Miracle Panda

By Quinn Roberts6 minutes ago
MV5BZTViMzczNDAtOWYyZS00MDdlLTg5OWItYjBmNjc3YTRkNzljXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyNDkwMzY5NjQ@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_
entertainment

How to Watch Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

By Quinn Roberts6 minutes ago
USATSI_18116084
MLB

How to Watch Rays at Cubs

By Adam Childs26 minutes ago
imago1010517749h (2)
Liga MX

How to Watch Atlético San Luis vs. Pumas UNAM

By Christine Brown36 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Apr 17, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) is greeted by shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) after hitting a two-run home run in the seventh inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/20/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
USATSI_17843453
NBA

How to Watch Brooklyn Nets at Boston Celtics Game 2

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy