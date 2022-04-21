How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Thursday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Mike Yastrzemski among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Mets' .242 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Mets have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (54 total runs).
- The Mets' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
- The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .216 team batting average.
- The Giants have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 45 (4.1 per game).
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).
Mets Impact Players
- Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three long balls.
- Lindor ranks 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
- Pete Alonso has hit three home runs with 14 RBI. Each pace his team.
- Alonso is 12th in homers and third in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Starling Marte has two home runs and two walks while batting .217.
- Escobar leads the team in batting average with a mark of .316.
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt is batting .294 with three home runs and six RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Belt ranks 12th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
- Joc Pederson is slugging .655 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in four runs.
- Pederson is currently 12th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Thairo Estrada has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .206 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.
Mets and Giants Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-2
Home
4/17/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-0
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 5-4
Home
4/19/2022
Giants
W 3-1
Home
4/20/2022
Giants
L 5-2
Home
4/21/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/22/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/23/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/24/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Away
4/25/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
4/26/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
W 4-2
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
