How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Thursday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Mike Yastrzemski among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Mets' .242 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Mets have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (54 total runs).
  • The Mets' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .216 team batting average.
  • The Giants have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 45 (4.1 per game).
  • The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Mets Impact Players

  • Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three long balls.
  • Lindor ranks 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all batters in baseball.
  • Pete Alonso has hit three home runs with 14 RBI. Each pace his team.
  • Alonso is 12th in homers and third in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Starling Marte has two home runs and two walks while batting .217.
  • Escobar leads the team in batting average with a mark of .316.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt is batting .294 with three home runs and six RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Francisco hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Belt ranks 12th in home runs and 56th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson is slugging .655 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in four runs.
  • Pederson is currently 12th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Thairo Estrada has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .206 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-2

Home

4/17/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-0

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 5-4

Home

4/19/2022

Giants

W 3-1

Home

4/20/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/21/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/22/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/23/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/24/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

4/25/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

4/26/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

W 4-2

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

-

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
21
2022

San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
1:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

