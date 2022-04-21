How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 4/21/2022

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets designated hitter Pete Alonso (20) scores a run during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets and San Francisco Giants will play on Thursday at Citi Field, at 1:10 PM ET, with Eduardo Escobar and Mike Yastrzemski among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Mets vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, April 21, 2022

Thursday, April 21, 2022 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

SportsNet NY Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mets vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Mets' .242 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Mets have the No. 8 offense in baseball scoring 4.5 runs per game (54 total runs).

The Mets' .338 on-base percentage is fourth-best in baseball.

The Giants rank 21st in MLB with a .216 team batting average.

The Giants have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 45 (4.1 per game).

The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.296).

Mets Impact Players

Francisco Lindor leads the Mets with three long balls.

Lindor ranks 12th in home runs and 16th in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Pete Alonso has hit three home runs with 14 RBI. Each pace his team.

Alonso is 12th in homers and third in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Starling Marte has two home runs and two walks while batting .217.

Escobar leads the team in batting average with a mark of .316.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt is batting .294 with three home runs and six RBI. All three of those stats are best among San Francisco hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Belt ranks 12th in home runs and 56th in RBI.

Joc Pederson is slugging .655 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in four runs.

Pederson is currently 12th in homers and 104th in RBI in the big leagues.

Thairo Estrada has collected eight base hits, an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .300 this season.

Wilmer Flores is batting .206 with an OBP of .243 and a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Mets and Giants Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-2 Home 4/17/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-0 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 5-4 Home 4/19/2022 Giants W 3-1 Home 4/20/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/21/2022 Giants - Home 4/22/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/23/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/24/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 4/25/2022 Cardinals - Away 4/26/2022 Cardinals - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/16/2022 Guardians W 4-2 Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets - Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home

Regional restrictions apply.