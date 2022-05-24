How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/23/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 22, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) breaks his bat on a foul ball during the second inning against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets will look to Pete Alonso for continued success at the plate when they square off against Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Monday, in the first game of a three-game series at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Monday, May 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .244 batting average is 10th-best in the league.
  • The Giants are the fourth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.0 runs per game (198 total).
  • The Giants' .326 on-base percentage is fourth-best in the league.
  • The Mets rank third in MLB with a .253 team batting average.
  • The Mets have scored the sixth-most runs in the league this season with 194.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .328.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a .269 batting average.
  • Estrada's home runs place him 190th in the majors, and he ranks 60th in RBI.
  • Flores has capitalized on opportunities as he leads his team with 24 runs batted in.
  • Flores ranks 83rd in home runs and 22nd in RBI in the majors.
  • Darin Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 25 walks while batting .238.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .300 with eight doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso is batting .279 this season with a team-high 10 home runs and 37 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Alonso ranks seventh in home runs and first in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor has collected 39 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .387 on the year.
  • Lindor is 43rd in homers and 22nd in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 41 base hits, an OBP of .390 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.
  • Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting average (.306) this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/18/2022

Cardinals

W 11-4

Home

5/19/2022

Cardinals

W 7-6

Home

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
23
2022

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
