How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/24/2022

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Logan Webb will start for the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Oracle Park against Pete Alonso and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants' .243 batting average ranks 11th in the league.

The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (201 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants are fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .324.

The Mets' .257 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

The Mets are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking second with 207 total runs this season.

The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .330.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores has put up a team-leading 24 runs batted in.

Including all MLB hitters, Flores ranks 68th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 87th in slugging.

Thairo Estrada's .265 batting average is a team-high mark.

Estrada is 192nd in home runs and 64th in RBI in the big leagues.

Darin Ruf is batting .233 with five doubles, three home runs and 26 walks.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .218 with five doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso leads New York in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 40.

In all of the major leagues, Alonso ranks fourth in home runs and second in RBI.

Jeff McNeil leads New York in batting with a .311 average while slugging two homers and driving in 23 runs.

McNeil is currently 192nd in homers and 33rd in RBI in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor is slashing .238/.332/.387 this season for the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .297 with an OBP of .391 and a slugging percentage of .448 this season.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/18/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 5/20/2022 Padres L 8-7 Home 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets - Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/19/2022 Cardinals W 7-6 Home 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants - Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home

