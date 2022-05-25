How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis will start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022

3:45 PM ET TV: SportsNet NY

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.249).

The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (214 total, 5.1 per game).

The Giants are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Mets lead baseball with a .262 batting average.

The Mets have scored 219 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .333.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a .272 batting average.

Among all batters in MLB, Estrada ranks 197th in homers and 72nd in RBI.

Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 24 runs batted in.

Flores is 94th in home runs in the majors and 28th in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 10 home runs, best in the lineup.

Darin Ruf is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Mets Impact Players

Pete Alonso is batting .282 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 41 RBI.

Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.

Lindor ranks 38th in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in the majors.

McNeil's batting average of .323 leads all New York hitters this season.

Brandon Nimmo has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .389. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/20/2022 Padres L 8-7 Home 5/21/2022 Padres L 2-1 Home 5/22/2022 Padres L 10-1 Home 5/23/2022 Mets L 13-3 Home 5/24/2022 Mets W 13-12 Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home 5/27/2022 Reds - Away 5/28/2022 Reds - Away 5/29/2022 Reds - Away 5/30/2022 Phillies - Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/21/2022 Rockies W 5-1 Away 5/21/2022 Rockies L 11-3 Away 5/22/2022 Rockies W 2-0 Away 5/23/2022 Giants W 13-3 Away 5/24/2022 Giants L 13-12 Away 5/25/2022 Giants - Away 5/27/2022 Phillies - Home 5/28/2022 Phillies - Home 5/29/2022 Phillies - Home 5/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/31/2022 Nationals - Home

