How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jakob Junis will start for the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Oracle Park against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 3:45 PM ET in this final game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Mets Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 25, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet NY (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Mets Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.249).
  • The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (214 total, 5.1 per game).
  • The Giants are third in the league with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Mets lead baseball with a .262 batting average.
  • The Mets have scored 219 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
  • The Mets are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .333.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada paces the Giants with a .272 batting average.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Estrada ranks 197th in homers and 72nd in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 24 runs batted in.
  • Flores is 94th in home runs in the majors and 28th in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 10 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Darin Ruf is batting .239 with five doubles, three home runs and 27 walks.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso is batting .282 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
  • Alonso ranks fifth in homers and second in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .244 with an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Lindor ranks 38th in homers and eighth in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • McNeil's batting average of .323 leads all New York hitters this season.
  • Brandon Nimmo has collected 44 hits this season and has an OBP of .389. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Giants and Mets Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

L 2-1

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

L 10-1

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

L 13-3

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

-

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

W 5-1

Away

5/21/2022

Rockies

L 11-3

Away

5/22/2022

Rockies

W 2-0

Away

5/23/2022

Giants

W 13-3

Away

5/24/2022

Giants

L 13-12

Away

5/25/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/27/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/28/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/29/2022

Phillies

-

Home

5/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/31/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
25
2022

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: SportsNet NY
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Mets vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
USATSI_18347237
MLB

How to Watch Mets at Giants

By Phil Watson16 minutes ago
imago1003069244h
College Baseball

How to Watch the ACC Baseball Tournament: Florida State vs. Virginia

By Alex Barth46 minutes ago
imago1012009416h (2)
College Baseball

How to Watch the WCC Baseball Tournament: San Francisco vs. San Diego

By Alex Barth46 minutes ago
imago1012240730h
2022 Roland Garros Tennis

How to Watch 2022 French Open, 2nd Round

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
imago1012234777h
Futbol UEFA Europa Conference League

How to Watch Roma vs. Feyenoord

By Rafael Urbina1 hour ago
USATSI_16511766
LPGA Tour Golf

How to Watch Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play, Day 1

By Brandon Rush2 hours ago
May 21, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) celebrates with second baseman Ryan McMahon (24) after hitting a two run home run against the New York Mets in the first inning at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 5/25/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy