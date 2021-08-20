How to Watch Giants at A's

The Oakland A's return home after salvaging the final game of their four-game set with the Chicago White Sox. The A's lost the first three games before Matt Olson saved the day with a go-ahead home run in the 7th inning Thursday. The win helped them keep pace with the Astros, who beat the Royals.

This is the second series of a brutal stretch of the schedule for the A's. They just got done playing the AL Central-leading White Sox and now must play the Major League-leading Giants. After the Giants, they face the Mariners who are nipping at their heels and then the red-hot Yankees. If they can survive this stretch, they will be in good shape to make the playoffs.

The Giants arrive in Oakland having won nine of their last 12 games. Even with the great play all year long, everyone seems to be waiting for them to falter and allow the Dodgers to take over the division. Los Angeles is not going away, but the way the Giants are playing isn't leaving a lot of room for any other team to jump ahead.

This series is always fun as the teams are separated by just 12 miles. It gets even better when both teams are playing well and in the race for playoff spots. This should be an entertaining three games and ones that are must-watch.

