How to Watch Giants at A's

August 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Francisco Giants at Oakland A's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Giants and A's open up their annual Golden Gate series Friday night when they play in Oakland.
Author:

The Oakland A's return home after salvaging the final game of their four-game set with the Chicago White Sox. The A's lost the first three games before Matt Olson saved the day with a go-ahead home run in the 7th inning Thursday. The win helped them keep pace with the Astros, who beat the Royals.

How to Watch:

Date: Aug. 20, 2021

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports California

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the second series of a brutal stretch of the schedule for the A's. They just got done playing the AL Central-leading White Sox and now must play the Major League-leading Giants. After the Giants, they face the Mariners who are nipping at their heels and then the red-hot Yankees. If they can survive this stretch, they will be in good shape to make the playoffs.

The Giants arrive in Oakland having won nine of their last 12 games. Even with the great play all year long, everyone seems to be waiting for them to falter and allow the Dodgers to take over the division. Los Angeles is not going away, but the way the Giants are playing isn't leaving a lot of room for any other team to jump ahead. 

This series is always fun as the teams are separated by just 12 miles. It gets even better when both teams are playing well and in the race for playoff spots. This should be an entertaining three games and ones that are must-watch.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
20
2021

San Francisco Giants at Oakland A's

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports California
Time
9:40
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

LA Galaxy Chicharito
Soccer

How to Watch Earthquakes at Galaxy

Cavalry FC
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs Pacific FC

San Francisco Giants Kevin Gausman
MLB

How to Watch Giants at A's

Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Padres

Cheick Congo
MMA

How to Watch Bellator 265: Kongo vs Kharitonov

NASCAR Camping World
NASCAR

How to Watch WWT Raceway 200

Indiana Fever
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Wings

Washington Football Team Ryan Fitzpatrick
NFL

How to Watch Bengals at Washington Football Team

St. Louis Cardinals
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cardinals

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy