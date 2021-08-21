How to Watch Giants at Athletics

The Giants and Athletics are set to play game two of their intriguing cross-league matchup on Saturday afternoon.

Coming into this weekend series between the San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics, both teams are looking like legitimate contenders in their respective leagues. Both teams would make the playoffs if the season ended today, but there are still plenty of games left to be played on the schedule.

In game one of the series, the Athletics were able to take a 4-1 win over the Giants. They were led by two RBI's from second baseman Josh Harrison. San Francisco struggled offensively and their only run came on a solo home run from outfielder Mike Yastrzemski.

How to Watch:

Time: 4:07pm ET

Where: Oakland Coliseum in Oakland, California

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can stream the San Francisco Giants at Oakland Athletics game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following that game, the Giants are coming into game two with a slim 1.5-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West division. As for the A's, they are just 2.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West division race.

Heading into this matchup, the Athletics are set to start Sean Manaea (8-8 record, 3.77 ERA) on the mound. On the other side of the diamond, the Giants will send out Kevin Gausman (12-5 record, 2.40 ERA) as their starter. The pitching matchup favors San Francisco, but the A's are a tough team to beat.

Make sure to tune into this game, as it means a lot to both teams. There are still plenty of games left to be played, but for two teams in heated playoff and division races, this game could mean a lot at the end of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.