How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson ready for the first of a two-game series against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oracle Park.
Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
- The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (83 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Giants rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
- The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Athletics have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 69 (4.1 per game).
- The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).
Giants Impact Players
- Pederson has a team-high six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
- Thairo Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 10 runs batted in.
- Estrada ranks 56th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Brandon Belt is batting .241 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Wilmer Flores leads the team in batting average with a mark of .268.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .242 this season with a team-high three home runs.
- Murphy's home run total places him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
- Kemp is batting .268 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .286 this season.
- Kemp is 232nd in homers and 261st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
- Elvis Andrus has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .208/.311/.340.
- Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.312) this season.
Giants and Athletics Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/21/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
W 12-3
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/1/2022
Nationals
-
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/20/2022
Orioles
L 1-0
Home
4/21/2022
Orioles
W 6-4
Home
4/22/2022
Rangers
L 8-1
Home
4/23/2022
Rangers
L 2-0
Home
4/24/2022
Rangers
W 2-0
Home
4/26/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/27/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/29/2022
Guardians
-
Home
4/30/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/1/2022
Guardians
-
Home
5/2/2022
Rays
-
Home
