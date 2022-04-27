How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson ready for the first of a two-game series against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 26, 2022

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league.

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (83 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 69 (4.1 per game).

The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).

Giants Impact Players

Pederson has a team-high six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.

Thairo Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 10 runs batted in.

Estrada ranks 56th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Brandon Belt is batting .241 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Wilmer Flores leads the team in batting average with a mark of .268.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .242 this season with a team-high three home runs.

Murphy's home run total places him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.

Kemp is batting .268 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .286 this season.

Kemp is 232nd in homers and 261st in RBI among all batters in the majors.

Elvis Andrus has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .208/.311/.340.

Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.312) this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/20/2022 Orioles L 1-0 Home 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants - Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home

