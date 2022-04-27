How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/26/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 25, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Curt Casali (2) greets left fielder Joc Pederson (23) after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers in the eighth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson ready for the first of a two-game series against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .238 batting average ranks 11th in the league.
  • The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (83 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .209 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 69 (4.1 per game).
  • The Athletics have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.278).

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson has a team-high six home runs and has driven in 10 runs.
  • Thairo Estrada has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 10 runs batted in.
  • Estrada ranks 56th in homers and 26th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brandon Belt is batting .241 with a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
  • Wilmer Flores leads the team in batting average with a mark of .268.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .242 this season with a team-high three home runs.
  • Murphy's home run total places him 25th in the majors, and he ranks 19th in RBI.
  • Kemp is batting .268 with an OBP of .369 and a slugging percentage of .286 this season.
  • Kemp is 232nd in homers and 261st in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Elvis Andrus has 11 hits this season and a slash line of .208/.311/.340.
  • Sheldon Neuse leads Oakland in batting average (.312) this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

W 12-3

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/20/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Home

4/21/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

How To Watch

April
26
2022

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
