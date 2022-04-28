How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics will send Sam Long and Paul Blackburn, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Giants have the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (91 total runs).

The Giants rank 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.

The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Athletics have scored 71 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high six home runs.

Thairo Estrada is hitting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.

Estrada is 60th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this season.

Wilmer Flores leads the Giants in runs batted in (12) and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .283.

Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.

In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 30th in homers and 24th in RBI.

Sheldon Neuse is batting .327 to lead Oakland this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Neuse is 122nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in RBI with 13 while batting .196 with two home runs.

Tony Kemp has 15 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .267 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/21/2022 Orioles W 6-4 Home 4/22/2022 Rangers L 8-1 Home 4/23/2022 Rangers L 2-0 Home 4/24/2022 Rangers W 2-0 Home 4/26/2022 Giants L 8-2 Away 4/27/2022 Giants - Away 4/29/2022 Guardians - Home 4/30/2022 Guardians - Home 5/1/2022 Guardians - Home 5/2/2022 Rays - Home 5/3/2022 Rays - Home

