How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics will send Sam Long and Paul Blackburn, respectively, out to start when the two clubs square off on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 13th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • The Giants have the top offense in MLB action scoring 5.1 runs per game (91 total runs).
  • The Giants rank 13th in the league with a .312 on-base percentage.
  • The Athletics have a team batting average of just .206 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Athletics have scored 71 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high six home runs.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .258 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks.
  • Estrada is 60th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this season.
  • Wilmer Flores leads the Giants in runs batted in (12) and has accumulated a team-high batting average of .283.
  • Brandon Belt has a double, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .258.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in home runs this season with three while driving in 11 runs.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 30th in homers and 24th in RBI.
  • Sheldon Neuse is batting .327 to lead Oakland this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Neuse is 122nd in home runs and 50th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in RBI with 13 while batting .196 with two home runs.
  • Tony Kemp has 15 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .267 this season.

Giants and Athletics Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

W 12-3

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

W 8-2

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

-

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/21/2022

Orioles

W 6-4

Home

4/22/2022

Rangers

L 8-1

Home

4/23/2022

Rangers

L 2-0

Home

4/24/2022

Rangers

W 2-0

Home

4/26/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Away

4/27/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/29/2022

Guardians

-

Home

4/30/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/1/2022

Guardians

-

Home

5/2/2022

Rays

-

Home

5/3/2022

Rays

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
27
2022

Oakland Athletics at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) is congratulated by San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) after he scored a run against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff17 seconds ago
USATSI_18142647
CONCACAF Liga de Campeones

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Seattle Sounders FC:

By Christine Brown15 minutes ago
USATSI_18159800
NHL

How to Watch Kings at Kraken

By Brandon Rush45 minutes ago
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Anze Kopitar (11) celebrates with right wing Carl Grundstrom (91) after defenseman Matt Roy (not pictured) scores a goal againt the Anaheim Ducks in the second period at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Seattle Kraken vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vacnouver Canucks goalie Spencer Martin (30) makes a save on Seattle Kraken forward Jared McCann (16) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Los Angeles Kings vs. Seattle Kraken: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) and Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) reach for a loose ball in the second quarter of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
Apr 24, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives at Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) in the second half of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: NBA Playoffs Game 5 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/27/2022

By What's On TV Staff45 minutes ago
imago1011131940h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch The Strongest vs. Caracas

By Christine Brown45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy