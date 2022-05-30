How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 5/30/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 28, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; San Francisco Giants left fielder Joc Pederson (23) reacts at second base after hitting an RBI double against the Cincinnati Reds during the third inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Joc Pederson and the San Francisco Giants play Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Monday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank ninth in the league with a .249 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 5 offense in MLB action scoring 5.0 runs per game (232 total runs).
  • The Giants are third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .247 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking ninth with 216 total runs this season.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Pederson paces the Giants in home runs (11) and runs batted in (27).
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, two home runs and nine walks.
  • Estrada ranks 217th in homers and 95th in RBI in the majors.
  • Wilmer Flores has 10 doubles, four home runs and 13 walks while batting .260.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .298.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads Philadelphia in home runs with 10, runs batted in with 32 and his batting average of .312 is also best on his team.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Harper's home run total ranks 17th and his RBI tally ranks 12th.
  • Jean Segura is batting .281 with an OBP of .331 and a slugging percentage of .419 this season.
  • Segura ranks 53rd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 105th in RBI.
  • Nicholas Castellanos has 47 hits this season and a slash line of .258/.317/.423.
  • Rhys Hoskins is batting .215 with an OBP of .296 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Giants and Phillies Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/24/2022

Mets

W 13-12

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

-

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
30
2022

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

