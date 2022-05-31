San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.
Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Phillies' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
- The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (220 total).
- The Phillies rank 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
- The Giants have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
- The Giants have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
- The Giants have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Harper leads the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .305.
- Harper's home runs place him 19th in baseball, and he is 13th in RBI.
- Jean Segura is batting .274 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Segura ranks 58th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the majors.
- Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .215.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .258.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally is 29th.
- Pederson is batting .267 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 27 RBI.
- Pederson is 10th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .298 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 15 runs.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .278 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.
Phillies and Giants Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/26/2022
Braves
W 4-1
Away
5/27/2022
Mets
L 8-6
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/25/2022
Mets
W 9-3
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
L 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
W 6-4
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
