The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Tuesday, May 31, 2022 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Phillies' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (220 total).

The Phillies rank 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.

The Giants have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.

The Giants have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Giants have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Harper leads the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .305.

Harper's home runs place him 19th in baseball, and he is 13th in RBI.

Jean Segura is batting .274 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Segura ranks 58th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the majors.

Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .215.

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .258.

Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally is 29th.

Pederson is batting .267 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 27 RBI.

Pederson is 10th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .298 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 15 runs.

Thairo Estrada is batting .278 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/26/2022 Braves W 4-1 Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants - Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/25/2022 Mets W 9-3 Home 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies - Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away

