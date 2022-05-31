Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 25, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Evan Longoria (10) celebrates with first baseman Wilmer Flores (41) after a win against the New York Mets at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joc Pederson hit the field in the second game of a three-game series against Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies, on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

  • The Phillies' .245 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies are the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (220 total).
  • The Phillies rank 16th in baseball with a .309 on-base percentage.
  • The Giants have a team batting average of .247 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Giants have scored 237 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.
  • The Giants have an OBP of .328 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Harper leads the Phillies with 32 runs batted in while putting up a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Harper's home runs place him 19th in baseball, and he is 13th in RBI.
  • Jean Segura is batting .274 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
  • Segura ranks 58th in home runs and 110th in RBI in the majors.
  • Nicholas Castellanos is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
  • Rhys Hoskins has eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 21 walks while batting .215.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads San Francisco in runs batted in with 27 and has a batting average of .258.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Flores' home run total ranks 81st and his RBI tally is 29th.
  • Pederson is batting .267 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 27 RBI.
  • Pederson is 10th among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 29th in RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads San Francisco with a .298 batting average while slugging four homers and driving in 15 runs.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .278 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/26/2022

Braves

W 4-1

Away

5/27/2022

Mets

L 8-6

Away

5/28/2022

Mets

L 8-2

Away

5/29/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

5/30/2022

Giants

L 5-4

Home

5/31/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/1/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/3/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/4/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/5/2022

Angels

-

Home

6/7/2022

Brewers

-

Away

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/25/2022

Mets

W 9-3

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

L 5-1

Away

5/28/2022

Reds

L 3-2

Away

5/29/2022

Reds

W 6-4

Away

5/30/2022

Phillies

W 5-4

Away

5/31/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/1/2022

Phillies

-

Away

6/2/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/3/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/4/2022

Marlins

-

Away

6/5/2022

Marlins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
31
2022

San Francisco Giants at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
6:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Try Now)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

