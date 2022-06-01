May 31, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) reacts to hitting a double against the San Francisco Giants during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants are ready for a matchup with Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

6:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats

The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .244 batting average.

The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (224 total, 4.5 per game).

The Phillies are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .248 team batting average.

The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 244 total runs this season.

The Giants have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Bryce Harper has recorded a team-leading batting average of .303 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 32.

Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.

Castellanos is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Castellanos ranks 47th in home runs in MLB and 25th in RBI.

Jean Segura is hitting .275 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.

Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson is batting .277 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 29 RBI.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Pederson ranks ninth in homers and 19th in RBI.

Wilmer Flores has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .416 on the year.

Overall, Flores ranks 84th in homers and 30th in RBI this season.

Yastrzemski is batting .302 to lead San Francisco, while adding four homers and 16 runs batted in this season.

Thairo Estrada is batting .280 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Phillies and Giants Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Mets L 8-6 Away 5/28/2022 Mets L 8-2 Away 5/29/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 5/30/2022 Giants L 5-4 Home 5/31/2022 Giants L 7-4 Home 6/1/2022 Giants - Home 6/3/2022 Angels - Home 6/4/2022 Angels - Home 6/5/2022 Angels - Home 6/7/2022 Brewers - Away 6/8/2022 Brewers - Away

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/27/2022 Reds L 5-1 Away 5/28/2022 Reds L 3-2 Away 5/29/2022 Reds W 6-4 Away 5/30/2022 Phillies W 5-4 Away 5/31/2022 Phillies W 7-4 Away 6/1/2022 Phillies - Away 6/2/2022 Marlins - Away 6/3/2022 Marlins - Away 6/4/2022 Marlins - Away 6/5/2022 Marlins - Away 6/7/2022 Rockies - Home

