San Francisco Giants vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants are ready for a matchup with Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at 6:05 PM ET.
Phillies vs. Giants Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Phillies vs. Giants Batting Stats
- The Phillies rank 11th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Phillies score the ninth-most runs in baseball (224 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Phillies are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .310.
- The Giants rank eighth in MLB with a .248 team batting average.
- The Giants are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking third with 244 total runs this season.
- The Giants have an OBP of .329 this season, which ranks third in MLB.
Phillies Impact Players
- Bryce Harper has recorded a team-leading batting average of .303 while pacing the Phillies in runs batted in with a mark of 32.
- Of all major league hitters, Harper ranks 14th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging.
- Castellanos is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Castellanos ranks 47th in home runs in MLB and 25th in RBI.
- Jean Segura is hitting .275 with four doubles, six home runs and 10 walks.
- Rhys Hoskins is batting .222 with eight doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 22 walks.
Giants Impact Players
- Joc Pederson is batting .277 this season with a team-high 12 home runs and 29 RBI.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Pederson ranks ninth in homers and 19th in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has collected 41 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .416 on the year.
- Overall, Flores ranks 84th in homers and 30th in RBI this season.
- Yastrzemski is batting .302 to lead San Francisco, while adding four homers and 16 runs batted in this season.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .280 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
Phillies and Giants Schedules
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Mets
L 8-6
Away
5/28/2022
Mets
L 8-2
Away
5/29/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
5/30/2022
Giants
L 5-4
Home
5/31/2022
Giants
L 7-4
Home
6/1/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/3/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/4/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/5/2022
Angels
-
Home
6/7/2022
Brewers
-
Away
6/8/2022
Brewers
-
Away
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/27/2022
Reds
L 5-1
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
L 3-2
Away
5/29/2022
Reds
W 6-4
Away
5/30/2022
Phillies
W 5-4
Away
5/31/2022
Phillies
W 7-4
Away
6/1/2022
Phillies
-
Away
6/2/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/3/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/4/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/5/2022
Marlins
-
Away
6/7/2022
Rockies
-
Home
