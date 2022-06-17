How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada head into the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
- The Giants score the eighth-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
- The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .320.
- Estrada's home runs place him 177th in MLB, and he is 103rd in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 34 RBI.
- Flores is 80th in homers and 37th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .269.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .257 with 21 RBI.
- Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 36th and his RBI tally ranks 151st.
- Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) and runs batted in (22) this season.
- Hayes is 263rd in home runs and 140th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .264 with six home runs.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .396 on the year.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/11/2022
Dodgers
W 3-2
Home
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Braves
L 5-3
Away
6/13/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
