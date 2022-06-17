How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada head into the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, June 17, 2022

Friday, June 17, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).

The Giants score the eighth-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.9 per game).

The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Estrada is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .320.

Estrada's home runs place him 177th in MLB, and he is 103rd in RBI.

Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 34 RBI.

Flores is 80th in homers and 37th in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .269.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .257 with 21 RBI.

Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 36th and his RBI tally ranks 151st.

Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) and runs batted in (22) this season.

Hayes is 263rd in home runs and 140th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .264 with six home runs.

Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .396 on the year.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/11/2022 Dodgers W 3-2 Home 6/12/2022 Dodgers W 2-0 Home 6/13/2022 Royals W 6-2 Home 6/14/2022 Royals W 4-2 Home 6/15/2022 Royals L 3-2 Home 6/17/2022 Pirates - Away 6/18/2022 Pirates - Away 6/19/2022 Pirates - Away 6/20/2022 Braves - Away 6/21/2022 Braves - Away 6/22/2022 Braves - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 6/12/2022 Braves L 5-3 Away 6/13/2022 Cardinals L 7-5 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals L 3-1 Away 6/14/2022 Cardinals L 9-1 Away 6/15/2022 Cardinals W 6-4 Away 6/17/2022 Giants - Home 6/18/2022 Giants - Home 6/19/2022 Giants - Home 6/20/2022 Cubs - Home 6/21/2022 Cubs - Home 6/22/2022 Cubs - Home

