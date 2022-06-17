How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Thairo Estrada head into the first of a three-game series against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at PNC Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.239).
  • The Giants score the eighth-most runs in baseball (304 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants rank seventh in baseball with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 27th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored 212 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .290 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada is hitting .268 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 14 walks, while getting on base at a rate of .320.
  • Estrada's home runs place him 177th in MLB, and he is 103rd in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 34 RBI.
  • Flores is 80th in homers and 37th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 13 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a mark of .269.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .257 with 21 RBI.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Reynolds' home run total is 36th and his RBI tally ranks 151st.
  • Hayes leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.272) and runs batted in (22) this season.
  • Hayes is 263rd in home runs and 140th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 22 while batting .264 with six home runs.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .396 on the year.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/11/2022

Dodgers

W 3-2

Home

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Braves

L 5-3

Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
17
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
7:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jun 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) rounds the bases signaling out to the fans during the second inning after hitting a home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Giants vs. Pirates stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs47 seconds ago
Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
Jun 15, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrates with third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) after the Pirates defeated the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 6/17/2022

By What's On TV Staff47 seconds ago
USATSI_18548930
MLB

How to Watch Phillies at Nationals

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_18547711
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Red Sox

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
USATSI_17961234
MLB

How to Watch Marlins at Mets

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Storm at Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
USATSI_18525444
2022 Men's College World Series

How to Watch the College World Series: Notre Dame vs Texas

By Adam Childs5 minutes ago
RACING CROWD
NHRA

Thunder Valley Nationals, Qualifying

By Adam Childs2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy