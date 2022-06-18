San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at PNC Park.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, June 18, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
- The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.9 per game).
- The Giants are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
- The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.
- The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 212 (3.4 per game).
- The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .264.
- In all of MLB, Estrada ranks 180th in home runs and 105th in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 34 RBI.
- Flores ranks 84th in homers in baseball and 43rd in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 14 long balls and 34 runs batted in.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .270 batting average.
Pirates Impact Players
- Reynolds is batting .252 this season with a team-high 11 home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 38th and his RBI tally is 156th.
- Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .272 with two homers.
- Hayes is currently 267th in homers and 145th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .257 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
- Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .391 on the year.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/12/2022
Dodgers
W 2-0
Home
6/13/2022
Royals
W 6-2
Home
6/14/2022
Royals
W 4-2
Home
6/15/2022
Royals
L 3-2
Home
6/17/2022
Pirates
W 2-0
Away
6/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
6/20/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/21/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/22/2022
Braves
-
Away
6/23/2022
Braves
-
Away
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
6/13/2022
Cardinals
L 7-5
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 3-1
Away
6/14/2022
Cardinals
L 9-1
Away
6/15/2022
Cardinals
W 6-4
Away
6/17/2022
Giants
L 2-0
Home
6/18/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
6/20/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/21/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/22/2022
Cubs
-
Home
6/23/2022
Cubs
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
June
18
2022
San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)