San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 15, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores the tying run on a sacrifice fly hit by Curt Casali (not pictured) against the Kansas City Royals in the fourth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field against Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at PNC Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).
  • The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (306 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants are eighth in the league with an on-base percentage of .321.
  • The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .218.
  • The Pirates have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 212 (3.4 per game).
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .264.
  • In all of MLB, Estrada ranks 180th in home runs and 105th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he leads his team with 34 RBI.
  • Flores ranks 84th in homers in baseball and 43rd in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has been solid source of run production for the Giants with 14 long balls and 34 runs batted in.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with a .270 batting average.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .252 this season with a team-high 11 home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Reynolds' home run total is 38th and his RBI tally is 156th.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .272 with two homers.
  • Hayes is currently 267th in homers and 145th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Michael Chavis is among the top hitters for Pittsburgh with a .257 average, six homers and 22 RBI.
  • Daniel Vogelbach has collected 33 hits this season and has an OBP of .295. He's slugging .391 on the year.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/12/2022

Dodgers

W 2-0

Home

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Cardinals

L 7-5

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
18
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
