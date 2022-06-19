How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 6/19/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jun 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates his solo home run with first baseman Wilmer Flores (right) against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants hit the field against Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at PNC Park.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Giants have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.9 runs per game (313 total runs).
  • The Giants' .322 on-base percentage ranks eighth-best in the league.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .219 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 217 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in the most runs for the Giants with 35 runs batted in.
  • In all of baseball, Flores ranks 64th in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Estrada is hitting .263 with 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks.
  • Estrada ranks 182nd in home runs and 107th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with 14 long balls.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .267.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds leads Pittsburgh with 11 home runs this season. He's batting .248 with 21 RBI.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 41st in the big leagues, and he is 158th in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 22 while batting .275 with two homers.
  • Hayes ranks 270th in homers and 150th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Daniel Vogelbach is slashing .215/.298/.411 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (22) this season. He's batting .260 while slugging .432.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/13/2022

Royals

W 6-2

Home

6/14/2022

Royals

W 4-2

Home

6/15/2022

Royals

L 3-2

Home

6/17/2022

Pirates

W 2-0

Away

6/18/2022

Pirates

W 7-5

Away

6/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

6/20/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/21/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/22/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/23/2022

Braves

-

Away

6/24/2022

Reds

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 3-1

Away

6/14/2022

Cardinals

L 9-1

Away

6/15/2022

Cardinals

W 6-4

Away

6/17/2022

Giants

L 2-0

Home

6/18/2022

Giants

L 7-5

Home

6/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

6/20/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/21/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/22/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/23/2022

Cubs

-

Home

6/24/2022

Rays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

June
19
2022

San Francisco Giants at Pittsburgh Pirates

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
