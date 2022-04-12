How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants will meet Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Monday, April 11, 2022

Monday, April 11, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).

Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.0 per game).

Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Padres ranked 14th in the league with 729 total runs scored last season.

The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.

Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.

Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.

Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.

Jake Cronenworth hit .266 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .460.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Marlins W 6-5 Home 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres - Home 4/12/2022 Padres - Home 4/13/2022 Padres - Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away 4/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Away 4/9/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-5 Away 4/11/2022 Giants - Away 4/12/2022 Giants - Away 4/13/2022 Giants - Away 4/14/2022 Braves - Home 4/15/2022 Braves - Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home

