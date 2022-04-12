How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/11/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 10, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; San Diego Padres first baseman Luke Voit (45) scores a run after a wild pitch by Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Corbin Martin (25) during the fifth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants will meet Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres on Monday at Oracle Park, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).
  • Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.0 per game).
  • Last year the Giants ranked sixth in the league with a .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Padres ranked 14th in the league with 729 total runs scored last season.
  • The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Last season, Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
  • Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
  • Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth hit .266 with an OBP of .340 and a slugging percentage of .460.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Marlins

W 6-5

Home

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-2

Away

4/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-5

Away

4/11/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

April
11
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

