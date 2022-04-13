How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 11, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola (left) celebrates with teammates after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will send Alex Cobb and Yu Darvish to the mound, respectively, on Tuesday at Oracle Park. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in MLB.
  • Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.0 per game).
  • Last year the Giants' .329 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.
  • The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.
  • The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).
  • The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.
  • Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.
  • Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.
  • Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

  • Manny Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
  • Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
  • Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.
  • Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/8/2022

Marlins

W 6-5

Home

4/9/2022

Marlins

L 2-1

Home

4/10/2022

Marlins

W 3-2

Home

4/11/2022

Padres

L 4-2

Home

4/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

4/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

4/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-2

Away

4/8/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-0

Away

4/9/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-2

Away

4/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 10-5

Away

4/11/2022

Giants

W 4-2

Away

4/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/15/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/16/2022

Braves

-

Home

4/17/2022

Braves

-

Home

How To Watch

April
12
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

