How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/12/2022

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will send Alex Cobb and Yu Darvish to the mound, respectively, on Tuesday at Oracle Park. First pitch is at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Tuesday, April 12, 2022 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants' .249 batting average was sixth-best in MLB.

Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, 5.0 per game).

Last year the Giants' .329 on-base percentage was sixth-best in baseball.

The Padres ranked 15th in MLB with a .242 team batting average.

The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).

The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Crawford finished last season with a .298 average and 90 RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski hit .224 with an OBP of .311 and a slugging percentage of .457.

Wilmer Flores finished with a .262 average, 18 home runs and 53 RBI last season.

Brandon Belt slugged 29 long balls while driving in 59 runs.

Padres Impact Players

Manny Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.

Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.

Eric Hosmer finished last season with 12 home runs, 65 RBI and a batting average of .269.

Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/8/2022 Marlins W 6-5 Home 4/9/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/10/2022 Marlins W 3-2 Home 4/11/2022 Padres L 4-2 Home 4/12/2022 Padres - Home 4/13/2022 Padres - Home 4/15/2022 Guardians - Away 4/16/2022 Guardians - Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/18/2022 Mets - Away

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-2 Away 4/8/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-0 Away 4/9/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-2 Away 4/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 10-5 Away 4/11/2022 Giants W 4-2 Away 4/12/2022 Giants - Away 4/13/2022 Giants - Away 4/14/2022 Braves - Home 4/15/2022 Braves - Home 4/16/2022 Braves - Home 4/17/2022 Braves - Home

