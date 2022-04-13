How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 4/13/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will play on Wednesday at Oracle Park, at 3:45 PM ET. Logan Webb will start for San Francisco, aiming to shut down Manny Machado and company.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 13, 2022
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants had the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.249).
- Last season the Giants scored the sixth-most runs in baseball (804 total, five per game).
- Last year the Giants ranked sixth in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.
- The Padres had a team batting average of .242 last season, which ranked 15th among MLB teams.
- The Padres scored the 14th-most runs in the league last season with 729 (4.5 per game).
- The Padres had an OBP of .321 last season, which ranked 10th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Last season, Brandon Crawford drove in 90 runs while batting .298.
- Mike Yastrzemski collected 105 hits, posted an OBP of .311 and a .457 SLG.
- Wilmer Flores finished last season with 18 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .262.
- Brandon Belt finished with a .597 SLG and 29 homers while driving in 59 runs.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado finished with a .278 average and 106 RBI last season.
- Jake Cronenworth collected 151 hits, posted an OBP of .340 and a .460 SLG.
- Eric Hosmer finished with a .269 average, 12 home runs and 65 RBI last season.
- Trent Grisham hit .242 with an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .413.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Marlins
W 6-5
Home
4/9/2022
Marlins
L 2-1
Home
4/10/2022
Marlins
W 3-2
Home
4/11/2022
Padres
L 4-2
Home
4/12/2022
Padres
W 13-2
Home
4/13/2022
Padres
-
Home
4/15/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/16/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/17/2022
Guardians
-
Away
4/18/2022
Mets
-
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/8/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-0
Away
4/9/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-2
Away
4/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 10-5
Away
4/11/2022
Giants
W 4-2
Away
4/12/2022
Giants
L 13-2
Away
4/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/14/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/15/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/16/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/17/2022
Braves
-
Home
4/18/2022
Reds
-
Home
How To Watch
April
13
2022
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
3:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)