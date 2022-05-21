How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/20/2022

May 19, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and first baseman Eric Hosmer (30) celebrate a victory against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and Manny Machado will be among the stars on display when the San Francisco Giants face the San Diego Padres on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 20, 2022

Friday, May 20, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

The Giants' .248 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The Giants have the No. 3 offense in baseball scoring 5.1 runs per game (189 total runs).

The Giants are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Padres rank 23rd in MLB with a .227 team batting average.

The Padres have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 165 (4.3 per game).

The Padres have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).

Giants Impact Players

The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Thairo Estrada with a mark of 20, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .271.

Estrada is 176th in home runs and 45th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Flores has racked up 20 runs batted in to pace his team.

Flores is 117th in home runs in baseball and 45th in RBI.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .290 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Brandon Crawford has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 walks while batting .222.

Padres Impact Players

Machado is batting .355 this season with seven home runs, both tops among San Diego hitters.

Machado ranks 25th in home runs and 21st in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .336 while slugging .485.

Hosmer is currently 74th in homers and 17th in RBI in the major leagues.

Jurickson Profar has 25 hits this season and a slash line of .192/.312/.385.

Ha-Seong Kim has 23 hits and an OBP of .322 to go with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals L 4-0 Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals L 15-6 Away 5/16/2022 Rockies W 7-6 Away 5/17/2022 Rockies W 10-7 Away 5/18/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home 5/21/2022 Padres - Home 5/22/2022 Padres - Home 5/23/2022 Mets - Home 5/24/2022 Mets - Home 5/25/2022 Mets - Home

Padres

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/14/2022 Braves L 6-5 Away 5/15/2022 Braves W 7-3 Away 5/17/2022 Phillies W 3-0 Away 5/18/2022 Phillies L 3-0 Away 5/19/2022 Phillies W 2-0 Away 5/20/2022 Giants - Away 5/21/2022 Giants - Away 5/22/2022 Giants - Away 5/23/2022 Brewers - Home 5/24/2022 Brewers - Home 5/25/2022 Brewers - Home

