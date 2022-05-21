How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 17, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) and right fielder Mike Yastrzemski (5) celebrate with second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) and shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) after the game against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Manny Machado among those expected to produce at the plate.

Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats

  • The Giants are fifth in the league with a .248 batting average.
  • The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (196 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Giants rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
  • The Padres' .228 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Padres have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Padres have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Estrada leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .275.
  • Estrada's home runs place him 178th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has racked up 22 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Flores ranks 121st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Darin Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .250.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .295 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.

Padres Impact Players

  • Machado leads San Diego in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .363 is also best on his team.
  • In all of the major leagues, Machado ranks 27th in homers and 18th in RBI.
  • Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .324 while slugging .468.
  • Hosmer is currently 75th in homers and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Jurickson Profar is slashing .207/.321/.393 this season for the Padres.
  • Jake Cronenworth has 30 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.

Giants and Padres Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

L 15-6

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

W 7-6

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

W 10-7

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

L 8-7

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/22/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/23/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/24/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/25/2022

Mets

-

Home

5/27/2022

Reds

-

Away

Padres

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/15/2022

Braves

W 7-3

Away

5/17/2022

Phillies

W 3-0

Away

5/18/2022

Phillies

L 3-0

Away

5/19/2022

Phillies

W 2-0

Away

5/20/2022

Giants

W 8-7

Away

5/21/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/22/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/23/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/24/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/25/2022

Brewers

-

Home

5/27/2022

Pirates

-

Home

How To Watch

May
21
2022

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
