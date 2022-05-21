How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/21/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres will meet on Saturday at Oracle Park, at 4:05 PM ET, with Thairo Estrada and Manny Machado among those expected to produce at the plate.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 21, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants are fifth in the league with a .248 batting average.
- The Giants score the third-most runs in baseball (196 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Giants rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Padres' .228 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
- The Padres have scored 173 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Estrada leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .275.
- Estrada's home runs place him 178th in the majors, and he is 49th in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores has racked up 22 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Flores ranks 121st in home runs and 25th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Darin Ruf has five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks while batting .250.
- Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .295 with six doubles, three home runs and 12 walks.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado leads San Diego in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 24 and his batting average of .363 is also best on his team.
- In all of the major leagues, Machado ranks 27th in homers and 18th in RBI.
- Eric Hosmer leads San Diego in runs batted in (24) this season. He's batting .324 while slugging .468.
- Hosmer is currently 75th in homers and 18th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Jurickson Profar is slashing .207/.321/.393 this season for the Padres.
- Jake Cronenworth has 30 hits and an OBP of .304 to go with a slugging percentage of .338 this season.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Cardinals
L 15-6
Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
W 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
W 10-7
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
L 8-7
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/15/2022
Braves
W 7-3
Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
L 3-0
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
W 8-7
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
21
2022
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)