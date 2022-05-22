How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres: Streaming & TV | 5/22/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. San Diego Padres Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Darin Ruf and the San Francisco Giants will play Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park on Sunday.
Giants vs. Padres Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 22, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Padres Batting Stats
- The Giants have the eighth-best batting average in the league (.246).
- The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (197 total).
- The Giants rank fourth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.
- The Padres rank 22nd in MLB with a .227 team batting average.
- The Padres have scored 175 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Padres have an on-base percentage of .311 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada leads the Giants with a .268 batting average.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Estrada's home runs rank him 185th, and his RBI tally ranks him 54th.
- Wilmer Flores has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 23 RBI.
- Flores ranks 79th in homers in baseball and 25th in RBI.
- Ruf is hitting .242 with five doubles, three home runs and 23 walks.
- Mike Yastrzemski has seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks while hitting .296.
Padres Impact Players
- Machado leads San Diego in home runs with eight, runs batted in with 25 and his batting average of .358 is also best on his team.
- Machado is 20th in home runs and 18th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Jurickson Profar has collected 30 hits this season and has an OBP of .335. He's slugging .399 on the year.
- Profar is 58th in home runs and 76th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
- Eric Hosmer has 45 hits this season and a slash line of .324/.382/.468.
- Ha-Seong Kim has 24 hits and an OBP of .310 to go with a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
Giants and Padres Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/16/2022
Rockies
W 7-6
Away
5/17/2022
Rockies
W 10-7
Away
5/18/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
5/20/2022
Padres
L 8-7
Home
5/21/2022
Padres
L 2-1
Home
5/22/2022
Padres
-
Home
5/23/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/24/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/25/2022
Mets
-
Home
5/27/2022
Reds
-
Away
5/28/2022
Reds
-
Away
Padres
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/17/2022
Phillies
W 3-0
Away
5/18/2022
Phillies
L 3-0
Away
5/19/2022
Phillies
W 2-0
Away
5/20/2022
Giants
W 8-7
Away
5/21/2022
Giants
W 2-1
Away
5/22/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/23/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/24/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/25/2022
Brewers
-
Home
5/27/2022
Pirates
-
Home
5/28/2022
Pirates
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
22
2022
San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)