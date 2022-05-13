How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/13/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 8, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) swings and misses for strike three, the final out against the San Francisco Giants during the ninth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals will hit the field on Friday at Busch Stadium against Logan Webb, who starts for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch will be at 8:15 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .246 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
  • The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (155 total, five per game).
  • The Giants are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Cardinals have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks ninth among MLB teams.
  • The Cardinals rank 11th in the league with 136 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .314 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .252 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Estrada's home runs place him 134th in the majors, and he is 37th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores' 19 runs batted in and .270 batting average both lead his team.
  • Flores ranks 84th in home runs and 26th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .223 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six home runs.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Nolan Arenado is batting .316 with seven home runs and 26 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total ranks 12th and his RBI tally is fifth.
  • Edman has collected 31 hits this season and has an OBP of .376. He's slugging .431 on the year.
  • Edman ranks 84th among all hitters in MLB in home runs, and 54th in RBI.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 33 base hits, an OBP of .385 and a slugging percentage of .416 this season.
  • Harrison Bader has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

W 4-3

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/7/2022

Giants

L 13-7

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

L 4-3

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
13
2022

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
8:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
