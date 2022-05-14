May 9, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants third baseman Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) as he scores on a throwing error by the Colorado Rockies during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Jakob Junis, who is projected to start for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is set for 2:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, May 14, 2022

Saturday, May 14, 2022 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants rank sixth in the league with a .246 batting average.

The Giants are the third-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 5.1 runs per game (163 total).

The Giants rank second in the league with an on-base percentage of .329.

The Cardinals' .239 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals have scored the 13th-most runs in the league this season with 138 (4.3 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada is hitting .242 with seven doubles, two home runs and five walks.

Among all hitters in the majors, Estrada is 139th in home runs and 42nd in RBI.

Wilmer Flores' 19 RBI and .260 batting average both lead his team.

Flores is 94th in homers in baseball and 34th in RBI.

Brandon Crawford is batting .222 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.

Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high six home runs.

Cardinals Impact Players

Nolan Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.305), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (26) this season.

Among all hitters in MLB, Arenado's home run total is 14th and his RBI tally ranks sixth.

Tommy Edman is batting .277 with an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .420 this season.

Edman is currently 94th in home runs and 54th in RBI in the major leagues.

Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .299/.388/.444 this season for the Cardinals.

Bader has collected 24 hits this season and has an OBP of .304. He's slugging .359 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Cardinals W 4-3 Home 5/9/2022 Rockies W 8-5 Home 5/10/2022 Rockies W 9-2 Home 5/11/2022 Rockies W 7-1 Home 5/13/2022 Cardinals W 8-2 Away 5/14/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/15/2022 Cardinals - Away 5/16/2022 Rockies - Away 5/17/2022 Rockies - Away 5/18/2022 Rockies - Away 5/20/2022 Padres - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/8/2022 Giants L 4-3 Away 5/10/2022 Orioles L 5-3 Home 5/11/2022 Orioles W 10-1 Home 5/12/2022 Orioles L 3-2 Home 5/13/2022 Giants L 8-2 Home 5/14/2022 Giants - Home 5/15/2022 Giants - Home 5/16/2022 Mets - Away 5/17/2022 Mets - Away 5/18/2022 Mets - Away 5/19/2022 Mets - Away

Regional restrictions apply.