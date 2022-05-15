How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/15/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 14, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Nolan Arenado (28) hits a one run double against the San Francisco Giants during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

Luis Gonzalez and the San Francisco Giants will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.245).
  • The Giants score the fifth-most runs in baseball (163 total, 4.9 per game).
  • The Giants have a league-high .329 on-base percentage.
  • The Cardinals' .240 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 142 (4.3 per game).
  • The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .312 this season, which ranks 14th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has seven doubles, two home runs and five walks while batting .242.
  • In all of baseball, Estrada ranks 144th in homers and 46th in RBI.
  • Wilmer Flores has 19 runs batted in while batting .267. Each is tops on the club.
  • Flores is 97th in home runs and 40th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .214 with five doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
  • Brandon Belt has two doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 walks while batting .262.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.311), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (27) this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Arenado's home run total ranks 15th and his RBI tally ranks fourth.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 32 hits this season and has an OBP of .368. He's slugging .440 on the year.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Edman ranks 60th in homers and 53rd in RBI.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 36 base hits, an OBP of .384 and a slugging percentage of .446 this season.
  • Harrison Bader is batting .233 with an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .359 this season.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/9/2022

Rockies

W 8-5

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-2

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

W 7-1

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

W 8-2

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

L 4-0

Away

5/15/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/16/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/17/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/18/2022

Rockies

-

Away

5/20/2022

Padres

-

Home

5/21/2022

Padres

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

L 5-3

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

W 10-1

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

L 3-2

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

L 8-2

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

W 4-0

Home

5/15/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/16/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/17/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/18/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/19/2022

Mets

-

Away

5/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
15
2022

San Francisco Giants at St. Louis Cardinals

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

