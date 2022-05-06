How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Thursday, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .234 batting average.
  • The Giants are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (111 total).
  • The Giants are 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Cardinals' .225 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.
  • The Cardinals have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 91 (4.0 per game).
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.
  • Including all batters in baseball, Flores is 98th in home runs and 46th in RBI.
  • Estrada has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 14 RBI.
  • Estrada ranks 98th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 20 and his batting average of .337 is also best on his team.
  • Arenado ranks fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .288 with an OBP of .409 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.
  • Edman ranks 59th in homers and 94th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.
  • Tyler O'Neill has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .269. He's slugging .338 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/29/2022

Nationals

L 14-4

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Diamondbacks

L 2-0

Home

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

5/2/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
5
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
9:45
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 28, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and left fielder Tyler O'Neill (27) and second baseman Tommy Edman (19) celebrate after the Cardinals defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Tampa Bay Rays: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
May 3, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) slides head first safe at home plate as Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy (12) fields the throw during the first inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

By What's On TV Staff8 minutes ago
USATSI_18203848
NHL

How to Watch Dallas Stars at Calgary Flames Game 2 in Canada

By Adam Childs48 minutes ago
imago0007494458h
Womens College Lacrosse

How to Watch Arizona State vs. USC in Women’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar48 minutes ago
imago1011618902h
Copa Libertadores

How to Watch Copa Libertadores: Alianza Lima vs. Colo-Colo

By Ben Macaluso53 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) celebrates his two run home run in the ninth inning of the game against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Cardinals vs. Giants Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs1 hour ago
May 3, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams (8) defends during game two of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies: Western Conference Semifinals Game 3 Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/7/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy