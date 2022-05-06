How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/5/2022

May 1, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) scores a run against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Thursday, at 9:45 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, May 5, 2022

9:45 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants are 16th in MLB with a .234 batting average.

The Giants are the eighth-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.6 runs per game (111 total).

The Giants are 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Cardinals' .225 batting average ranks 22nd in the league this season.

The Cardinals have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 91 (4.0 per game).

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.303).

Giants Impact Players

Wilmer Flores leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.

Including all batters in baseball, Flores is 98th in home runs and 46th in RBI.

Estrada has made the most of his opportunities as he paces his team with 14 RBI.

Estrada ranks 98th in home runs and 34th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with six long balls.

Brandon Crawford is hitting .220 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Arenado leads St. Louis in home runs with seven, runs batted in with 20 and his batting average of .337 is also best on his team.

Arenado ranks fifth in home runs and seventh in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Tommy Edman is batting .288 with an OBP of .409 and a slugging percentage of .452 this season.

Edman ranks 59th in homers and 94th in RBI among all major league hitters this year.

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 22 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Tyler O'Neill has collected 16 hits this season and has an OBP of .269. He's slugging .338 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Diamondbacks L 2-0 Home 5/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 5/2/2022 Royals W 1-0 Home 5/3/2022 Royals L 7-1 Away 5/4/2022 Royals W 10-0 Away 5/5/2022 Giants - Away 5/6/2022 Giants - Away 5/7/2022 Giants - Away 5/8/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Orioles - Home 5/11/2022 Orioles - Home

