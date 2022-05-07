How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

May 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022

Friday, May 6, 2022 Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Live Stream on fuboTV:

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.

The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (112 total).

The Giants' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.

The Cardinals' .229 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

The Cardinals rank 21st in the league with 98 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Giants Impact Players

Flores paces the Giants with a .279 batting average.

Including all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 102nd, and his RBI tally puts him 50th.

Thairo Estrada has put up 14 runs batted in to pace his team.

Estrada ranks 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI so far this year.

Joc Pederson has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (20) this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is seventh.

Tommy Edman is batting .308 with an OBP of .419 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.

Edman is 62nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 50th in RBI.

Paul Goldschmidt has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.364/.384.

Tyler O'Neill has 18 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/30/2022 Nationals W 9-3 Home 5/1/2022 Nationals L 11-5 Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers L 3-1 Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers L 9-1 Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals L 7-1 Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/7/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/8/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/9/2022 Rockies - Home 5/10/2022 Rockies - Home 5/11/2022 Rockies - Home

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 5/1/2022 Diamondbacks W 7-5 Home 5/2/2022 Royals W 1-0 Home 5/3/2022 Royals L 7-1 Away 5/4/2022 Royals W 10-0 Away 5/5/2022 Giants W 7-1 Away 5/6/2022 Giants - Away 5/7/2022 Giants - Away 5/8/2022 Giants - Away 5/10/2022 Orioles - Home 5/11/2022 Orioles - Home 5/12/2022 Orioles - Home

