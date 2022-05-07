How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/6/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants second baseman Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants take on Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Friday at 10:15 PM ET, in the second game of a four-game series.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, May 6, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .236 batting average.
  • The Giants are the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (112 total).
  • The Giants' .312 on-base percentage ranks 15th in baseball.
  • The Cardinals' .229 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
  • The Cardinals rank 21st in the league with 98 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.305).

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores paces the Giants with a .279 batting average.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Flores' home runs rank him 102nd, and his RBI tally puts him 50th.
  • Thairo Estrada has put up 14 runs batted in to pace his team.
  • Estrada ranks 102nd in homers and 38th in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson has six home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Brandon Crawford is batting .221 with four doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (20) this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Arenado's home run total ranks sixth and his RBI tally is seventh.
  • Tommy Edman is batting .308 with an OBP of .419 and a slugging percentage of .474 this season.
  • Edman is 62nd among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 50th in RBI.
  • Paul Goldschmidt has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .267/.364/.384.
  • Tyler O'Neill has 18 hits and an OBP of .276 to go with a slugging percentage of .353 this season.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/30/2022

Nationals

W 9-3

Home

5/1/2022

Nationals

L 11-5

Home

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/1/2022

Diamondbacks

W 7-5

Home

5/2/2022

Royals

W 1-0

Home

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

W 7-1

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

How To Watch

May
6
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
