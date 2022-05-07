San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at Oracle Park against Logan Webb, who is the named starter for the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, May 7, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Giants are 15th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- The Giants score the ninth-most runs in baseball (114 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Giants are 16th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
- The Cardinals' .227 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
- The Cardinals rank 19th in the league with 101 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .302 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada has racked up a team-leading 14 runs batted in.
- In all of baseball, Estrada is 104th in homers and 41st in RBI.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .267 to lead the lineup.
- Flores is 104th in homers in MLB and 53rd in RBI.
- Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Arenado is batting .322 with seven home runs and 20 RBI. All three of those stats are tops among St. Louis hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, Arenado is sixth in home runs and eighth in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has 25 hits and an OBP of .412 to go with a slugging percentage of .488 this season.
- Edman ranks 63rd among all hitters in the majors in home runs, and 53rd in RBI.
- Paul Goldschmidt has 23 hits this season and a slash line of .261/.369/.375.
- Harrison Bader has collected 18 hits this season and has an OBP of .287. He's slugging .321 on the year.
Giants and Cardinals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/1/2022
Nationals
L 11-5
Home
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
L 9-1
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/2/2022
Royals
W 1-0
Home
5/3/2022
Royals
L 7-1
Away
5/4/2022
Royals
W 10-0
Away
5/5/2022
Giants
W 7-1
Away
5/6/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
-
Home
