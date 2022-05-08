How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
  • The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (127 total runs).
  • The Giants are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Cardinals' .233 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Cardinals rank 16th in the league with 108 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cardinals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .269.
  • Flores is 68th in homers and 13th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Thairo Estrada is batting .240 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
  • Estrada ranks 112th in homers and 27th in RBI so far this season.
  • Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Brandon Crawford is hitting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (21) this season.
  • Arenado is sixth in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Tommy Edman has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .402. He's slugging .465 on the year.
  • Edman is currently 68th in homers and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .269/.370/.387 this season for the Cardinals.
  • Harrison Bader has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .341 on the year.

Giants and Cardinals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Dodgers

L 3-1

Away

5/4/2022

Dodgers

L 9-1

Away

5/5/2022

Cardinals

L 7-1

Home

5/6/2022

Cardinals

L 3-2

Home

5/7/2022

Cardinals

W 13-7

Home

5/8/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

5/9/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/10/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/11/2022

Rockies

-

Home

5/13/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

5/14/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

5/3/2022

Royals

L 7-1

Away

5/4/2022

Royals

W 10-0

Away

5/5/2022

Giants

W 7-1

Away

5/6/2022

Giants

W 3-2

Away

5/7/2022

Giants

L 13-7

Away

5/8/2022

Giants

-

Away

5/10/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/12/2022

Orioles

-

Home

5/13/2022

Giants

-

Home

5/14/2022

Giants

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

May
8
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
May 7, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after striking out against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cardinals at Giants

By Adam Childsjust now
imago1011844007h
Charreadas en Fuego

How to Watch Charreadas en Fuego

By Ben Macaluso5 minutes ago
USATSI_9486503
College Water Polo

How to Watch USC vs. Stanford in Women's College Water Polo Championship

By Phil Watson5 minutes ago
USATSI_18224324
Formula 1

How to Watch Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
USATSI_18221357
NASCAR Cup Series

How to Watch NASCAR Cup Series Goodyear 400

By Phil Watson35 minutes ago
bad-moms
entertainment

How to Watch FXM Mother’s Day Movie MarathonReady For Edit SharePreviewPublish

By Kristofer Habbas1 hour ago
USATSI_18227231
USFL

How to Watch Gamblers vs. Breakers

By Brandon Rush1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy