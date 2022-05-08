How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 5/8/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants face Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Oracle Park on Sunday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Cardinals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, May 8, 2022
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Giants vs. Cardinals Batting Stats
- The Giants' .237 batting average ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have the No. 4 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (127 total runs).
- The Giants are 12th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Cardinals' .233 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Cardinals rank 16th in the league with 108 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- The Giants are lead in runs batted in by Flores with a mark of 19, he also leads the team in hitting, posting an average of .269.
- Flores is 68th in homers and 13th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Thairo Estrada is batting .240 with six doubles, two home runs and five walks.
- Estrada ranks 112th in homers and 27th in RBI so far this season.
- Joc Pederson has six home runs, best in the lineup.
- Brandon Crawford is hitting .236 with five doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Arenado leads St. Louis in batting average (.326), home runs (seven) and runs batted in (21) this season.
- Arenado is sixth in home runs and fifth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Tommy Edman has collected 25 hits this season and has an OBP of .402. He's slugging .465 on the year.
- Edman is currently 68th in homers and 57th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Paul Goldschmidt is slashing .269/.370/.387 this season for the Cardinals.
- Harrison Bader has collected 21 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .341 on the year.
Giants and Cardinals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Dodgers
L 3-1
Away
5/4/2022
Dodgers
L 9-1
Away
5/5/2022
Cardinals
L 7-1
Home
5/6/2022
Cardinals
L 3-2
Home
5/7/2022
Cardinals
W 13-7
Home
5/8/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
5/9/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/10/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/11/2022
Rockies
-
Home
5/13/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
5/14/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
5/3/2022
Royals
L 7-1
Away
5/4/2022
Royals
W 10-0
Away
5/5/2022
Giants
W 7-1
Away
5/6/2022
Giants
W 3-2
Away
5/7/2022
Giants
L 13-7
Away
5/8/2022
Giants
-
Away
5/10/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/12/2022
Orioles
-
Home
5/13/2022
Giants
-
Home
5/14/2022
Giants
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
May
8
2022
St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants
TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
4:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)