September 17, 2021
How to Watch Atlanta Braves at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Braves and Giants sitting at the top of their divisions, this weekend’s series could be a playoff preview.
Author:

The Atlanta and Giants sit atop their divisions in the National League heading into the opener of their three-game series Friday.

How to Watch Braves vs. Giants:

Game Date: Sep. 17, 2021

Game Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC (KNTVDT – San Francisco, CA)

You can stream the Braves vs. Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

If the playoffs started today, both the Braves and Giants would be part of the festivities. The NL East-leading Braves would be playing the NL Central-leading Brewers, while the NL West-leading Giants, who have already clinched a playoff berth, would face the winner of the wild-card game. 

Atlanta holds a three-game lead over the Phillies in the NL East and will look to maintain that cushion this weekend. The Giants will look to remain ahead of the Dodgers, who are hot on their heels in the West. 

In Friday’s series opener, the Braves will start Ian Anderson, who has a 3.61 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 109.2 innings this season.

His opponent on the mound is Logan Webb, who has a 10-3 record and a 1.1 WHIP this season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

MLB

How to Watch Braves at Giants

