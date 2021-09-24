The Giants will look to maintain their lead in the NL West in a key Friday night matchup against the Rockies.

The race for the National League West division title is coming down to the wire between the Giants and Dodgers.

Both teams look like legitimate World Series contenders, but the Giants hold a one-game lead on the Dodgers heading into San Francisco's weekend series against Colorado.

How to Watch Giants at Rockies:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Rockies are 71-81 coming into this matchup, but Colorado has a lot of talent and this game will not a simple one for the Giants.

The Giants are fresh off a three-game series against the Padres. In that series, San Francisco was able to win two of three against San Diego.

On the other side of the diamond, the Rockies won one of three games in their series against the Dodgers.

With playoff positioning on the line, the Giants are set to give Alex Wood (10-4, 3.99 ERA) the starting nod. For the Rockies, Peter Lambert, who hasn't played in a single game this year, will get the start.

