How to Watch San Francisco vs. Colorado

The San Francisco Giants are the first team to reach 100 wins, but they must keep the pressure up against the Colorado Rockies if they're going to win the NL West for the first time since 2012.

The San Francisco Giants looked like the best team in baseball when they beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 in the opener of this series. The Giants had the ball flying all over Coors Field, hitting four homers to secure the victory. The win marked their 100th of the season, and they are the first team to reach the milestone this year.

How to Watch: Giants vs. Rockies

Game Date: Sept. 25, 2021

Game Time: 8:10 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants can't rest on their laurels though, as the Los Angeles Dodgers are right on their tails. The Dodgers are one game back in the NL West and still have a very real shot of winning the division for the ninth year in a row. The Giants haven't won the West since 2012.

The Giants won't have it easy in Game 2 since the Rockies have a 46-30 home record. Colorado is starting Jon Gray, who is 8-11 with a 4.17 ERA.

The Giants will start Anthony DeSclafani, who has been a steal after signing a one-year contract with San Francisco last offseason. He's 12-7 with a 3.23 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP.

