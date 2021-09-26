How to Watch Giants at Rockies

The Giants go for the series sweep against the Rockies as they try to keep pace over the Dodgers in the NL West.

The Giants' train keeps rolling as they already won this series against the Rockies to reach 101 wins on the season. The even better news for Giants fans is that they gained a game on their hated rival Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West standings.

How to Watch: Giants vs. Rockies

Game Date: Sept. 26, 2021

Game Time: 3:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Live stream Giants vs. Rockies on fuboTV

They now hold a two-game lead in the division and have a good chance of keeping it facing the struggling Diamondbacks next and finishing the season against the Padres, who were just eliminated from playoff contention.

The Giants have won both of these games against the Rockies by a score of 7-2. Last night, Brandon Belt hit two home runs which gave the Giants their most homers in franchise history with 236 home runs.

This team is just so powerful in so many ways it seems like there is no stopping them. They already have a significantly better record than any of the three teams that won the World Series earlier in the last decade.

Kevin Gausman will be a great pitcher to try to get the series sweep. He is 14-6 on the season with a 2.92 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and has 211 K's in 179 innings. This rotation is built for October.

Antonio Senzatela starts for the Rockies who is 4-9 with a 4.14 ERA but don't underestimate this team at home as they are 46-31 in Denver.

