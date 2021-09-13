How to watch Padres vs. Giants

An NL West rivalry series begins Monday as the Padres take on the National League-leading Giants.

As the MLB playoff race comes down to the wire, the Padres and Giants start a key four-game series.

San Francisco holds a 2.5-game lead on the Dodgers at the top of the NL West division. San Diego sits 18.5 games behind San Francisco in the division but is tied with the Reds for the second wild card in the National League.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Padres at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams have enough talent to power a deep postseason run, and this series could impact their playoff positions. The Padres in particular must keep pace in the wild card race just to stay in the postseason picture.

The Padres were swept by the Dodgers in their last series, which put a dent in their playoff aspirations. The Giants have won seven straight games, including three-game sweeps of the Rockies and Cubs.

In Monday's series opener, the Giants will be start Dominic Leone (3-3, 1.48 ERA) on the mound, while the Padres will start Yu Darvish (8-9, 3.95 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.