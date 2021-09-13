September 13, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

An NL West rivalry series begins Monday as the Padres take on the National League-leading Giants.
Author:

As the MLB playoff race comes down to the wire, the Padres and Giants start a key four-game series.

San Francisco holds a 2.5-game lead on the Dodgers at the top of the NL West division. San Diego sits 18.5 games behind San Francisco in the division but is tied with the Reds for the second wild card in the National League.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 13, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

You can live stream the Padres at Giants game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Both of these teams have enough talent to power a deep postseason run, and this series could impact their playoff positions. The Padres in particular must keep pace in the wild card race just to stay in the postseason picture.

The Padres were swept by the Dodgers in their last series, which put a dent in their playoff aspirations. The Giants have won seven straight games, including three-game sweeps of the Rockies and Cubs.

In Monday's series opener, the Giants will be start Dominic Leone (3-3, 1.48 ERA) on the mound, while the Padres will start Yu Darvish (8-9, 3.95 ERA).

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
13
2021

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Bay Area
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16709609
MLB

How to watch Padres vs. Giants

USATSI_16742569
MLB

How to watch Rangers vs. Astros

USATSI_16607092
WWE

How to Watch Monday Night Raw

USATSI_16646365
NFL

How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders

Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Pitt at Penn State in Men's College Soccer

lamar-jackson
SI Guide

Lamar Jackson Hits the Road for Season Opener vs. Raiders

Dallas Wings
WNBA

How to Watch Wings vs. Aces

New York Yankees Aaron Judge
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Yankees

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes
NFL

How to Watch Browns at Chiefs

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy