How to Watch Giants vs. Padres

September 22, 2021
How to Watch San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

With the Padres fighting for their postseason lives, they will take on the NL West division rival Giants on Tuesday night.
Author:

The San Francisco Giants enter tonight's matchup with the San Diego Padres sitting atop the NL West division by just one game ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers. On the other side of the diamond, the Padres are now four games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild card spot in the NL. Both of these teams need wins badly, but for different reasons.

How to Watch Giants at Padres:

Game Date: September 21, 2021

Game Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Sports 1

You can live stream the Giants at Padres game on fuboTV

In their last series, the Giants ended up winning two out of three games against the Atlanta Braves. It was an entertaining series between two teams that could face each other come playoff time.

For the Padres, they have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 games. They were just swept by the Cardinals in a three-game series. San Diego needs to string some wins together if they want to come back and give the Cardinals a run for their money.

It should be quite the pitching matchup with the Padres sending Joe Musgrove to the hill with an 11-9 record and 2.99 ERA and the Giants starting Kevin Gausman, who is 14-6 with a 2.78 ERA.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
21
2021

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
10:10
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
