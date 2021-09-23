The Giants and Padres will face off in another heated NL showdown Wednesday night with major playoff implications.

On Wednesday night, baseball fans will get another treat as the Giants take on the Padres. Both teams are legitimate postseason contenders in the National League, but right now the Padres are on the outside of the picture looking in. As for the Giants, they are clinging to a one-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West division race.

How to Watch Giants at Padres:

Game Date: Sept. 22, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

In yesterday's game between these two teams, the Giants pulled off a comeback to win by a final score of 6-5. San Francisco was led by Tommy La Stella, who hit his sixth home run of the year.

For the Padres, Manny Machado hit two home runs and drove in three runs in the loss.

Coming into tonight's game, the Padres are five games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second NL wild-card spot. They have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 games. Needless to say, getting a win tonight would be huge to get back on the right track.

Not only is this a big game between two teams gunning for postseason positioning, they are also bitter divisional rivals. What more can a baseball fan ask for in a game?

With a big one on the line, the Giants will start Scott Kazmir (0-1, 6.43 ERA) on the mound. The Padres will give the starting nod to Vince Velasquez (3-7, 6.09 ERA).

