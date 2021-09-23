The Padres will look to end their five-game losing streak in a big Thursday afternoon showdown with the Giants.

Over their last 10 games, the Padres have gone just 2-8. They have slipped a long way down in the race for the second National League wild-card spot. On Thursday, they will look to pick up a much-needed win as they take on the Giants.

How to Watch Giants at Padres:

Game Date: Sept. 23, 2021

Game Time: 4:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: NBC Sports Bay Area

Through the first two games of the series, the Giants have taken both matchups by final scores of 6-5 and 8-6, respectively. San Francisco has increased its lead in the NL West division race to two full games ahead of the Dodgers.

Looking closer at the Padres' situation, they are now six games behind the St. Louis Cardinals for the second wild-card position. If they want to pull off a comeback, they need to start picking up wins consistently right now.

Not only does this game have a lot riding on it for both the Giants and Padres, but they are also big-time rivals. There are plenty of reasons that this game is must-watch material for any baseball fan out there.

All of that being said, the Giants are set to start Logan Webb (10-3, 2.79 ERA) on the mound. The Padres will start Yu Darvish (8-10, 4.13 ERA).

