How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/22/2022

Brandon Crawford and Juan Soto will be among the star attractions when the San Francisco Giants play the Washington Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, at Nationals Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, April 22, 2022

Friday, April 22, 2022 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants' .209 batting average ranks 23rd in the league.

The Giants have the No. 17 offense in MLB play scoring 3.9 runs per game (47 total runs).

The Giants are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .285.

The Nationals have a team batting average of .228 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

The Nationals have scored the 11th-most runs in the league this season with 53 (3.8 per game).

The Nationals have an OBP of .305 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt leads the Giants with three home runs and six runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .263.

Belt's home runs place him 13th in MLB, and he ranks 58th in RBI.

Thairo Estrada has a double, a home run and two walks while batting .209.

Estrada is 82nd in homers in baseball and 80th in RBI.

Joc Pederson leads the Giants with three long balls.

Mike Yastrzemski has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .243.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto is batting .277 this season with a team-high three home runs.

In all of MLB, Soto ranks 13th in homers and 167th in RBI.

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.333) and runs batted in (10) this season.

Overall, Bell ranks 82nd in homers and 11th in RBI this season.

Nelson Cruz is slashing .196/.281/.314 this season for the Nationals.

Maikel Franco has 14 hits and an OBP of .309 to go with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Guardians - Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals - Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/17/2022 Pirates L 5-3 Away 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Giants - Home 4/23/2022 Giants - Home 4/24/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Marlins - Home 4/27/2022 Marlins - Home 4/28/2022 Marlins - Home

