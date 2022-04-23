How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .219 batting average.
- The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (54 total runs).
- The Giants are 20th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.
- The Nationals' .227 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- The Nationals rank 13th in the league with 54 total runs scored this season.
- The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).
Giants Impact Players
- Brandon Belt paces the Giants with three home runs.
- Belt is 14th in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Estrada has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .234.
- Estrada is 90th in home runs and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Joc Pederson has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
- Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.
Nationals Impact Players
- Soto is batting .294 this season with a team-high three home runs.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Soto's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally is 178th.
- Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .346 average and 10 RBI.
- Bell ranks 90th in homers and 12th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Nelson Cruz has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .185/.279/.296.
- Maikel Franco leads Washington in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .444.
Giants and Nationals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 5-4
Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-1
Home
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 11-2
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Home
4/23/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
(Sign up now for a free trial.)