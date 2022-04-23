How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Saturday, April 23, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .219 batting average.

The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (54 total runs).

The Giants are 20th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.

The Nationals' .227 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

The Nationals rank 13th in the league with 54 total runs scored this season.

The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Giants Impact Players

Brandon Belt paces the Giants with three home runs.

Belt is 14th in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Estrada has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .234.

Estrada is 90th in home runs and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this year.

Joc Pederson has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.

Nationals Impact Players

Soto is batting .294 this season with a team-high three home runs.

Among all hitters in the majors, Soto's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally is 178th.

Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .346 average and 10 RBI.

Bell ranks 90th in homers and 12th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Nelson Cruz has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .185/.279/.296.

Maikel Franco leads Washington in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .444.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 5-4 Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals - Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Home 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Giants L 7-1 Home 4/23/2022 Giants - Home 4/24/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Marlins - Home 4/27/2022 Marlins - Home 4/28/2022 Marlins - Home 4/29/2022 Giants - Away

Regional restrictions apply.