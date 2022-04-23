How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals are ready for a matchup with Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Giants rank 20th in MLB with a .219 batting average.
  • The Giants have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.2 runs per game (54 total runs).
  • The Giants are 20th in baseball with a .296 on-base percentage.
  • The Nationals' .227 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals rank 13th in the league with 54 total runs scored this season.
  • The Nationals have the 19th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.300).

Giants Impact Players

  • Brandon Belt paces the Giants with three home runs.
  • Belt is 14th in homers and 67th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Estrada has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .234.
  • Estrada is 90th in home runs and 91st in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Joc Pederson has three home runs, tops in the clubhouse.
  • Mike Yastrzemski leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .268.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Soto is batting .294 this season with a team-high three home runs.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Soto's home run total ranks 14th and his RBI tally is 178th.
  • Josh Bell is a key run producer for Washington with a .346 average and 10 RBI.
  • Bell ranks 90th in homers and 12th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Nelson Cruz has 10 hits this season and a slash line of .185/.279/.296.
  • Maikel Franco leads Washington in runs batted in (10) this season. He's batting .278 while slugging .444.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 5-4

Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-1

Home

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-2

Home

4/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Home

4/23/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Soccer

Benfica vs. FC Famalicao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Soccer

AS Saint-Etienne vs. AS Monaco: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 4/23/2022

By What's On TV Staff7 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Nationals

By Evan Massey7 minutes ago
Apr 15, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies designated hitter C.J. Cron rounds the bases on a solo home run in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Rockies at Tigers

By Evan Massey7 minutes ago
UFC Barboza
KSW

KSW 69 Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
Feb 7, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; James Hahn plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic via USA TODAY Network Pga Phoenix Open Final Round
PGA

Zurich Classic, Third Round Stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
ARCA Series
ARCA Racing Series

How to Watch ARCA General Tires 200 at Talladega

By Kristofer Habbas7 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy