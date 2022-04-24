How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Skip to main content

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Brandon Belt and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Giants' .230 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Giants are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (67 total).
  • The Giants rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.
  • The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.5 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Thairo Estrada has collected a team-leading nine runs batted in.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Estrada's home runs rank him 46th, and his RBI tally puts him 30th.
  • Belt's four home runs lead his team.
  • Belt is sixth in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.
  • Joc Pederson has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .317.
  • Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Nationals Impact Players

  • Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 12 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Bell ranks 46th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
  • Soto is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in three runs.
  • Soto is currently 19th in homers and 206th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Nelson Cruz is slashing .177/.261/.274 this season for the Nationals.
  • Maikel Franco has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Mets

L 3-1

Away

4/20/2022

Mets

W 5-2

Away

4/21/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

4/22/2022

Nationals

W 7-1

Away

4/23/2022

Nationals

W 5-2

Away

4/24/2022

Nationals

-

Away

4/25/2022

Brewers

-

Away

4/26/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/27/2022

Athletics

-

Home

4/29/2022

Nationals

-

Home

4/30/2022

Nationals

-

Home

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

4/19/2022

Diamondbacks

W 1-0

Home

4/20/2022

Diamondbacks

L 11-2

Home

4/21/2022

Diamondbacks

L 4-3

Home

4/22/2022

Giants

L 7-1

Home

4/23/2022

Giants

L 5-2

Home

4/24/2022

Giants

-

Home

4/26/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/27/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/28/2022

Marlins

-

Home

4/29/2022

Giants

-

Away

4/30/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

April
24
2022

San Francisco Giants at Washington Nationals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18140501
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Twins

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_18139465
MLB

How to Watch Blue Jays at Astros

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_18138983
MLB

How to Watch Pirates at Cubs

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_12628002
College Softball

How to Watch Arizona at Utah in College Softball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_17784313
College Baseball

How to Watch Georgia at Alabama in College Baseball

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
USATSI_18003158
College Baseball

How to Watch Duke at Georgia Tech in College Basebal

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
imago1001276529h
College Tennis

How to Watch SEC Men's Championship Tennis: Florida at Kentucky

By Adam Childs8 minutes ago
Apr 22, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) reacts after hitting a first inning double against the San Francisco Giants at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

By What's On TV Staff33 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy