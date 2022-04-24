How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

Apr 20, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; San Francisco Giants center fielder Austin Slater (13) celebrates with shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) after the game against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Brandon Belt and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Nationals Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022

Sunday, April 24, 2022 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants' .230 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

The Giants are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (67 total).

The Giants rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.

The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.

The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.5 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Thairo Estrada has collected a team-leading nine runs batted in.

Of all hitters in baseball, Estrada's home runs rank him 46th, and his RBI tally puts him 30th.

Belt's four home runs lead his team.

Belt is sixth in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.

Joc Pederson has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .317.

Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 12 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.

Among all batters in the big leagues, Bell ranks 46th in home runs and ninth in RBI.

Soto is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in three runs.

Soto is currently 19th in homers and 206th in RBI in the big leagues.

Nelson Cruz is slashing .177/.261/.274 this season for the Nationals.

Maikel Franco has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .426 on the year.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Mets L 3-1 Away 4/20/2022 Mets W 5-2 Away 4/21/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 4/22/2022 Nationals W 7-1 Away 4/23/2022 Nationals W 5-2 Away 4/24/2022 Nationals - Away 4/25/2022 Brewers - Away 4/26/2022 Athletics - Home 4/27/2022 Athletics - Home 4/29/2022 Nationals - Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/19/2022 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Home 4/20/2022 Diamondbacks L 11-2 Home 4/21/2022 Diamondbacks L 4-3 Home 4/22/2022 Giants L 7-1 Home 4/23/2022 Giants L 5-2 Home 4/24/2022 Giants - Home 4/26/2022 Marlins - Home 4/27/2022 Marlins - Home 4/28/2022 Marlins - Home 4/29/2022 Giants - Away 4/30/2022 Giants - Away

