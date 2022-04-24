How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/24/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Washington Nationals and Juan Soto hit the field in the final game of a three-game series against Brandon Belt and the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at Nationals Park.
Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, April 24, 2022
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats
- The Giants' .230 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Giants are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.5 runs per game (67 total).
- The Giants rank 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
- The Nationals rank 20th in MLB with a .222 team batting average.
- The Nationals have scored the 15th-most runs in the league this season with 59 (3.5 per game).
- The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .292 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.
Giants Impact Players
- Thairo Estrada has collected a team-leading nine runs batted in.
- Of all hitters in baseball, Estrada's home runs rank him 46th, and his RBI tally puts him 30th.
- Belt's four home runs lead his team.
- Belt is sixth in home runs and 40th in RBI so far this year.
- Joc Pederson has a double, three home runs and a walk while hitting .317.
- Wilmer Flores is batting .250 with four doubles, a home run and four walks.
Nationals Impact Players
- Josh Bell leads Washington in runs batted in with 12 while batting .345, which is also best on the team.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Bell ranks 46th in home runs and ninth in RBI.
- Soto is slugging .466 this season, with a team-best three homers while driving in three runs.
- Soto is currently 19th in homers and 206th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Nelson Cruz is slashing .177/.261/.274 this season for the Nationals.
- Maikel Franco has collected 17 hits this season and has an OBP of .308. He's slugging .426 on the year.
Giants and Nationals Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Mets
L 3-1
Away
4/20/2022
Mets
W 5-2
Away
4/21/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
4/22/2022
Nationals
W 7-1
Away
4/23/2022
Nationals
W 5-2
Away
4/24/2022
Nationals
-
Away
4/25/2022
Brewers
-
Away
4/26/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/27/2022
Athletics
-
Home
4/29/2022
Nationals
-
Home
4/30/2022
Nationals
-
Home
Nationals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
4/19/2022
Diamondbacks
W 1-0
Home
4/20/2022
Diamondbacks
L 11-2
Home
4/21/2022
Diamondbacks
L 4-3
Home
4/22/2022
Giants
L 7-1
Home
4/23/2022
Giants
L 5-2
Home
4/24/2022
Giants
-
Home
4/26/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/27/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/28/2022
Marlins
-
Home
4/29/2022
Giants
-
Away
4/30/2022
Giants
-
Away
