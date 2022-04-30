How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Washington Nationals: Streaming & TV | 4/30/2022

Apr 26, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants designated hitter Wilmer Flores (41) celebrates with shortstop Brandon Crawford (35) and first baseman Brandon Belt (9) after hitting a three-run home run against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals will hit the field against the San Francisco Giants and starter Logan Webb on Saturday. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET at Oracle Park.

Giants vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, April 30, 2022

Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Nationals Batting Stats

The Giants' .235 batting average ranks 14th in the league.

The Giants score the fourth-most runs in baseball (95 total, 4.8 per game).

The Giants are 16th in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Nationals' .230 batting average ranks 18th in the league this season.

The Nationals have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 81 (3.7 per game).

The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .299 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Joc Pederson has swatted a team-high six long balls.

Wilmer Flores' 12 RBI and .290 batting average both pace his team.

Flores is 71st in homers and 29th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Thairo Estrada has three doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .233.

Austin Slater is hitting .257 with a double, two home runs and five walks.

Nationals Impact Players

Josh Bell leads Washington in batting average (.357) and runs batted in (15) this season.

Bell ranks 71st in home runs and seventh in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Soto is slugging .453 this season, with a team-best four homers while driving in five runs.

Soto ranks 18th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 179th in RBI.

Maikel Franco has 24 hits this season and a slash line of .293/.322/.427.

Nelson Cruz has 12 hits and an OBP of .253 to go with a slugging percentage of .225 this season.

Giants and Nationals Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Nationals W 12-3 Away 4/25/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 4/26/2022 Athletics W 8-2 Home 4/27/2022 Athletics L 1-0 Home 4/29/2022 Nationals L 14-4 Home 4/30/2022 Nationals - Home 5/1/2022 Nationals - Home 5/3/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/4/2022 Dodgers - Away 5/5/2022 Cardinals - Home 5/6/2022 Cardinals - Home

Nationals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 4/24/2022 Giants L 12-3 Home 4/26/2022 Marlins L 5-2 Home 4/27/2022 Marlins L 2-1 Home 4/28/2022 Marlins L 3-2 Home 4/29/2022 Giants W 14-4 Away 4/30/2022 Giants - Away 5/1/2022 Giants - Away 5/3/2022 Rockies - Away 5/4/2022 Rockies - Away 5/5/2022 Rockies - Away 5/6/2022 Angels - Away

